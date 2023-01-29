Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction: the side to bet in AFC Championship showdown

How do we make Bengals vs. Chiefs predictions when dealing with the world’s most notorious ankle injury?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC divisional round win over the Jaguars, and speculation has gone awry. Recently, Mahomes went to a media session with no walking boot, prompting the public to think he’ll be perfectly healthy for Sunday’s game.

The betting lines have moved drastically in line with speculation over Mahomes’ ankle. Per The Action Network App, the Chiefs opened as a three-point favorite, moved to 2.5-point underdogs on Tuesday and now are settling as one-point favorites.

Additionally, the total opened at 52.5 and has since moved five points down to 47.5.

The markets have been going crazy. But, despite that, we still see value for one team heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Bengals +1 (-110) vs. Chiefs -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Bengals (+100) vs. Chiefs (-120)

Total: Over 47 (-110) | under 47 (-110)

Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction

Kansas City Chiefs -1 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

There are a million different ways to bet on this game.

You could tease either side with someone in the NFC Championship.

You could take either side of the total (I don’t think the over or under are bad bets).

You could bet 100 different game or player props.

All the different options and sides, combined with the unrelenting market movement, have thrown my head in circles. Add the injury concerns to Mahomes and the Bengals’ offensive line, and I’m a total mess.

The matchup is intriguing. The Bengals are the better all-around team, but the Chiefs lapped the field in offensive efficiency and have home field advantage.

Of course, the Chiefs aren’t as effective with a hobbled Mahomes. We saw them struggle more in the second half of the game against Jacksonville.

That said, there’s one angle I’m extremely confident in when betting on the NFL: fading the public.

Almost all the public money has come in on the Bengals. The Action Network app has tracked about 70% of the betting tickets coming in on Cincinnati, while VSIN has tracked almost 80% of tickets coming in on Cincinnati.

There was a buy-back once the line reached Chiefs +2.5, but ultimately, every Joe Schmo is betting on the Bengals. Partly because Burrow and Co. are a very public team and partly because Cincinnati has won three straight against Kansas City.

The heavy public money signals alarm bells, which is why I’ll be on the home side in the AFC Championship.

But there are on-field reasons Kansas City should prevail.

First, the Buffalo snow game limited the Bills’ pass rush effectiveness and neutralized the injuries to Cincinnati’s offensive line. Additionally, Buffalo’s defense was overvalued entering the game, and I wasn’t surprised to see Burrow carve up a leaky and injured unit.

You’ll see plenty of Kansas City’s Chris Jones in this game. Jones finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defensive lineman, and he will be a pass-rush force on a clean field against a Bengals offensive line missing two tackles.

Offensively, the Chiefs are less reliant on Mahomes than ever, so his injury means less. Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs move the chains with shorter passing plays that involve more yards after the catch.

Additionally, the Chiefs have become one of the most efficient rush offenses in the back half of the season, ranking seventh in rush Expected Points Added (EPA) per play since Week 12. Additionally, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are two plus-running backs.

Ultimately, Mahomes’ injury is not the end of the world. He will play and be effective no matter what.

But the public thinks it is, which makes the Chiefs vastly undervalued as one-point home favorites in the AFC Championship.

And there’s still the possibility that everything is overblown, and Mahomes takes the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive. All the public Bengals backers will be sweating then.