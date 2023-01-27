Bengals vs. Chiefs predictions: here are 2 player props to bet for AFC title game

It’s almost impossible to make Bengals vs. Chiefs predictions with the status of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle.

Well, it’s hard to make bets on the side or total. However, there’s always value in the player props market, where lines are generally less efficient, and bigger edges can be found.

Ohio sports betting is live! Check out the best Ohio sports betting sites and apps here.

With that in mind, I’ve found betting edges for two players in the AFC Championship.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet No. 1

Joe Mixon Under 3.5 Receptions (-125) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Joe Mixon has seen his share of snaps in the passing game decrease significantly over the past few weeks.

After registering nine targets in the win over New England, Mixon has seen a combined 12 in the three games since. He had just three total targets in the win over Buffalo, converting two for 18 receiving yards.

Additionally, Mixon has been on the field for just 68 of 133 offensive snaps over the past two weeks, good for only a 51.1% snap share, per Props.Cash.

Meanwhile, all those targets have been going to Samaje Perine, who managed five receptions on five targets last week against Buffalo. Per Sean Koerner of The Action Network, “Perine has a 49% routes run rate over the Bengals’ last two games, while Mixon is a 31%.”

Additionally, Perine has had a 48.1% snap share over the past two weeks. Historically, Mixon has been the only guy in the Cincinnati backfield, but now he has competition, and his competitor is getting all the passing looks.

So, while the Chiefs allow a lot of targets to running backs, I expect the lion’s share of those targets to go to Perine.

If that’s the case, it’s worth fading Mixon’s receptions line, which is a little high at 3.5.

The Action Labs Player Props Tool projects Mixon for only 2.9 receptions on Sunday, providing us with an 11.4% edge over the line currently set at BetMGM Sportsbook.

That’s a bet I’m willing to make.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet No. 2

Isiah Pacheco under 1.5 receptions (-190) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Isiah Pacheco has become an invaluable member of the Chiefs’ offense. His pure rushing ability has transformed the Chiefs into an all-around offense, as Kansas City ranks seventh in Expected Points Added (EPA) per rush since Week 12, per RBSDM.com.

That said, Pacheco is only a pure rusher. He’s recorded more than one reception in only three of his 10 games since becoming a starter and only once in the past five games.

Pacheco doesn’t play on late and passing downs, as most of those opportunities go to backfield mate Jerick McKinnon.

Surprisingly, McKinnon is cutting into Pacheco’s playing time overall. McKinnon recorded 44 snaps against Jacksonville, while Pacheco had just 24, per Props.Cash.

Meanwhile, there’s still a chance Clyde Edwards-Helaire plays Sunday, which would cut into Pacheco’s receiving opportunities even more.

The Action Network’s Player Props Tool projects Pacheco for one reception in the AFC title game, and I believe that’s his ceiling. So, I’ll shoot my shot with under 1.5 receptions, even if the line is a little juiced.