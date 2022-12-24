Bengals vs. Patriots prediction: New England still searching for a quality win

The Cincinnati Bengals head up to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on Saturday afternoon, and we have Patriots vs. Bengals predictions.

At 7-7, the Patriots are in danger of missing the postseason altogether, as Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website puts their playoff chances at 19%.

If we turn to the Bengals, they now hold a one-game lead in the AFC North following their road victory over the Buccaneers and the Ravens’ loss to the Browns.

Saturday’s matchup features teams that appear headed in opposite directions. In this preview, I’ll explain why we shouldn’t overthink things when approaching this handicap.

Bengals vs. Patriots odds

Spread: CIN -3 (-110) vs. NE +3 (-110)

Moneyline: CIN (-155) vs. NE (+130)

Total: Over 41.5 (-110) | Under 41.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Patriots pick

Bengals -3

Use BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM to claim a generous $1,000 risk-free first sportsbook bet

Bengals vs. Patriots analysis

When I saw this point spread, the first thing that came to mind was the phrase, “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Could the Bengals be laying only three points to the Patriots?

However, after running the numbers, I found that my model was in line with the market price after accounting for the Patriots’ home field.

Nonetheless, I still think some Patriots’ biases are built into this price because of their success under head coach Bill Belichick, though Belichick’s success might be more tied to his former quarterback Tom Brady than anything else.

And based on what we’ve seen, their current quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t exactly shown to be Brady 2.0.

But to be fair, I’m not exactly sure we know what kind of quarterback Jones can be at this level because he seems hamstrung by his offensive coaches.

This coaching-by-committee experiment on offense between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge has been a total disaster as Jones has regressed in his second year.

The Alabama product has lashed out at times and shown signs of frustration throughout this season.

Football Outsiders ranks the Patriots’ offensive line 22nd in pass protection.

And even when the play design calls for a quick pass — a throw within 2.5 seconds of snapping the ball, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote in November that Jones’ 16.8 Total QBR was the worst in the league.

In his rookie year, Jones had a 64.8 Total QBR with a 77.4% completion rate.

This season, there’s been an element of predictability within this Patriots offense that probably hasn’t helped Jones much.

A recent stat showed that the Patriots ran the ball 22 of 23 times when the quarterback was under center and threw the ball 31 of 34 times in shotgun formation.

Thus, there’s a lack of ingenuity permeating this offensive coaching staff.

Overall, I think this Patriots offense is miles behind where it was last season when Josh McDaniels was the coordinator.

As a result, I can’t see things getting much easier when New England takes on Cincinnati, which is led by elite quarterback Joe Burrow.

I went through Jones’ game log, and there isn’t one top-tier quarterback he’s defeated this season.

In the five games he won as a starter, he beat the Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky, the Jets’ Zach Wilson (twice), the Colts’ Sam Ehlinger and the Cardinals’ Colt McCoy.

All four quarterbacks either began the year as backups or were demoted at one point in the season.

Cincinnati’s Burrow is an entirely different customer, as he’s led his team to six straight wins while covering the spread in each contest.

Moreover, the Bengals are a league-best 11-3 against the spread this season.

This play is more of a fade on the Patriots than anything else, so I plan to ride the wave and lay the points with Cincinnati on the road.