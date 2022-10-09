Bengals vs. Ravens in a big AFC North showdown: odds, prediction and picks

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional clash on Sunday night. Cincinnati comes into the contest riding a two-game winning streak following an 0-2 start.

Both teams share identical records at 2-2, and the winner could take sole possession of the first place in the AFC North.

Generally, I’d look to play a side or total in this game, but I now find myself searching for other options. One that’s particularly piqued my interest is team totals, and I’ll share why this matchup offers another good spot to get involved in the market.

Bengals vs. Ravens NFL odds

Spread: CIN +3.5 (-118) vs. BAL -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: CIN (+152) vs. BAL (-180)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110) | Under 47.5 (-110)

Bengals vs. Ravens NFL pick

Bengals team total: over 21.5 points (-120)

I like that derivative wagers are often the last things sportsbooks adjust when they move a line. Over the past few weeks, I’ve had success with these types of stakes, so I figured I’d try my luck to keep things going.

If I had to pick a side in this contest, I’d probably side with the Bengals getting 3.5 points. However, some games tend to have more value in terms of the information you can gain that’ll benefit you later in the season. This is certainly only of those games, as the Bengals haven’t necessarily faced teams at full strength this entire season.

For example, in Week 4, they faced a backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, who entered the game following a concussion to Tua Tagovailoa. They also faced backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco in Weeks 2 and 3. And in the season opener against the Steelers, they faced Mitch Trubisky, who was recently demoted to the backup role.

So while the Bengals are feeling better about their two-game winning streak, I’d have to say they’ve been underwhelming, given they’ve not faced their opponents at their best. However, Cincinnati will take some solace in that it’s gotten its offense going late. It scored 27 points in back-to-back games, and now the Bengals face a Ravens team that gave up 41 points in each of their meetings last season.

For all the Bengals’ struggles this season with the offensive line entrusted to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, they might face a more manageable task on Sunday against the Ravens. For one, Baltimore ranks 25th with an 18.9% pressure rate, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. They’re also 17th in hurries (8.7%) and 17th in sacks (8).

As a result, Burrow should get what he desperately wants—enough time to stand in the pocket, scan the field, and deliver the football. We’re already seeing this total ticking up to 48, and I think that move further validates my position. With the Bengals’ team total set at 21.5, I think things are set up very nicely for them to go over the number.