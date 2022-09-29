NFL Thursday Night Football preview: Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, prediction and picks

Week 4 in the NFL gets underway on Thursday night as the Cincinnati Bengals welcome in the Miami Dolphins. Miami is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the league at 3-0.

However, according to TeamRankings.com, no other team has benefited from more luck through three games than the Dolphins. Nothing goes unnoticed by the bookmakers, which could explain why the Dolphins are 3.5-point road underdogs despite their unblemished record.

This is a tough spot for Miami to travel on a short week after playing a rollercoaster game on Sunday against the Bills. Let’s peel back the layers and see where the value might lie in this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bengals NFL odds

Spread: MIA +3.5 (-110) vs. CIN -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MIA (+160) vs. CIN (-190)

Total: Over 48.5 (-114) | Under 48.5 (-106)

Dolphins vs. Bengals NFL pick

Under 48.5 or better

The first thing that jumps out to me with this game is the point spread. To back Cincinnati, you’ll have to lay a field goal plus the hook, which inherently makes this line look even more expensive.

Yet, I want no part of the dog in this spot after watching the Dolphins’ defense spend 40 minutes on the field against the Bills. I’m still scratching my head as to how the Bills lost the game after doubling up Dolphins in the time of possession battle and outgaining them in yardage — 497 to 212.

We know that Cincinnati comes into this game with one of the better defenses thus far this season. According to Football Outsiders, the Bengals rank seventh in their defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric. Therefore, I think the Bengals can force the Dolphins to remain off schedule on offense.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the more accurate passers since entering the league. However, Tagovailoa is slightly banged up as he landed on the injury report with back and ankle injuries. And while Tagovailoa is expected to play, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s slightly compromised.

This is another prime-time game, and the under has been very profitable for bettors. Since the 2019 season, the total is 96-68-3 to the under for 21.22 units.

I would play this under at 48.5.

The Dolphins are also dealing with other injuries to their starters, as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) are both questionable.

Everyone remembers the Dolphins’ miracle comeback against the Ravens when they rallied from a 21-point deficit to win the game. However, Miami’s offense wasn’t nearly so explosive in its two other games. The Dolphins still rank 28th in plays per game (55.7). Thus, I think the under is worth a look in this spot.