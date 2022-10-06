Colts vs. Broncos betting predictions: back these player props tonight

The Indianapolis Colts head to Denver to take on the Broncos on Thursday night in primetime. Both teams have struggled out of the gate, particularly offensively.

Denver ranks 30th in scoring (16.5 points per game), while the Colts are even worse at 32nd with an average of 14.3 points. That could be why the total opened as low as 43.5 and was quickly bet down 1.5 points to 42. The other narrative for this game is the injury report for both teams at the running back position.

Colts starter Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury, while Denver’s Javonte Williams is done for the year after tearing his ACL. I’ll share how those injuries could impact the game plan for both teams from a player props perspective.

Melvin Gordon III under 58.5 rushing yards (-113)

With Williams sidelined, the Broncos will have to find someone else to tote the rock. But while Gordon should be next in line to replace Williams, he could face some competition in getting the bulk of the carries.

Gordon already has three fumbles through four games this season, and two of them were recovered by the opposing team. On Monday, Denver signed Latavius Murray from the Saints practice squad.

Murray averaged 5.2 yards on 11 carries in his lone appearance with the Saints this season. And although it’s a small sample size, I think there’s a case to make that the Broncos are souring on Gordon.

The Broncos will also be up against a Colts team that ranks second against the run according to Football Outsiders DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric. This is my favorite prop on Thursday night, so I’ll look to play Gordon under 58.5 rushing yards.

Russell Wilson over 19.5 completions (-130)

Given the struggles we could see with the Broncos running the ball against a stout Colts defense, I’d expect Denver to try to attack them in the passing game. While the Colts have been formidable in stopping the run, they’ve been vulnerable in the air as they rank 27th in pass defense DVOA.

According to TeamRankings, opposing teams are averaging 21.3 completions per game against the Colts. Thus, I think we’re getting a reasonable price with Russell Wilson in a bounce back spot after he completed 17 passes in Week 4.

In Week 2, Wilson had just 14 completions, and he followed up that performance with 20 in the following week. We could be set up for a similar scenario here, with the Broncos returning home to play in front of their fans.

Matt Ryan over 19.5 completions (-135)

No quarterback is probably under more pressure than the Colts’ Matt Ryan. Ryan is right at the center of the worst-scoring offense in football.

One might’ve thought Indianapolis would’ve put in a good performance on Sunday after upsetting Kansas City in Week 3. However, the Titans jumped out to a 24-3 start against the Colts and hung on to win the game 24-17.

Ryan is averaging 38.5 pass attempts this season, so he’s getting enough chances to pick up completions. Moreover, I think the likelihood of the Colts throwing the ball is even greater now with Taylor sidelined.

And with the Broncos allowing opponents an average of 20.3 completions, I like the value with the over in this spot.