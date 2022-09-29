Dolphins vs. Bengals predictions: 3 player prop bets for Thursday Night Football

The oddsmakers are projecting plenty of points on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins. The total opened at 47.5, but it’s already been bet up to 48.5. I think that’s a bit of reach, given how well Cincinnati’s defense played this season.

However, even if you’re on the under for the game like myself, you can still hedge by taking advantage of some derivatives in the player props market. Here are a few plays that fit my game script.

Bengals vs. Dolphins prop bet No. 1

Joe Burrow over 268.5 passing yards (-113)

I expect the Burrow to get the Bengals passing game cooking at Paycor Stadium as he’s thrown for at least 300 yards in five straight home games. He’ll be up against a Dolphins team that ranks 31st in opponent passing yards (297.7 per game), according to TeamRankings.

Miami has allowed at least 270 passing yards in each game this season, and its defense was on the field for 40 minutes just four days ago on Sunday. Thus, when you mix in some travel in addition to a short week, I don’t see how Burrow doesn’t go off here.

Bengals vs. Dolphins prop bet No. 2

Jaylen Waddle under 67.5 receiving yards (-113)

If there’s ever a time to downgrade Waddle, I think it has to be this game. Waddle is nursing a groin injury — which can never be good news for a wide receiver. All it takes is one slip on a stop-and-go route, and he could cause further damage to his groin.

Waddle’s teammate, Tyreek Hill, is already running his yap about possibly being matched up against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. And when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with the media, he didn’t hide his intentions about feeding Hill the rock.

Thus, when you factor in Waddle’s injury with Tagovailoa’s comments, I think the under is the play for this receiving prop.

Bengals vs. Dolphins prop bet No. 3

Chase Edmonds under 32.5 rushing yards (-113)

Something is amiss with the Dolphins’ running game as they rank 31st in yards per attempt (3.3). I first noticed this problem during their preseason games, and apparently, it remains a problem through the first three games.

Given Tagovailoa’s accuracy (71.3% completion) and Miami’s weapons on offense, the Dolphins can mix in short passes that almost mimic a rushing attack. According to TeamRankings, Miami throws the ball 65.27% of the time on its possessions. But as long as it’s winning and Tagovailoa’s completing passes at a high clip, they can probably get by for the time being.

I don’t think this running game is something the Dolphins can expect to correct in a short week. And with the Bengals in the top 10 in Football Outsider’s run defense DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric, I like their prospects of keeping Edmonds under 33 rushing yards.