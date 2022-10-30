Bills vs. Packers odds, predictions: our best bet for Sunday Night Football matchup

To bring an end to Sunday’s NFL slate, the Buffalo Bills welcome the Green Bay Packers to upstate New York.

For the Packers, they arrive at this game against the Super Bowl favorites as losers of three in a row — against the Giants, Jets and Commanders. Meanwhile, the Bills, who had their bye week last week, enter having won three straight games, including most recently against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Currently, the Bills are a consensus 11.5-point favorite on Sunday against the Packers with the total set at 47.5 points.

Buffalo Bills-Green Bay Packers Best Bets

Buffalo Bills -11.5 (-110) | Bills Team Total Over 29.5 Points (-110)

I recognize this is a lot of points to lay, but it simply makes too much sense to trust Bills quarterback Josh Allen in this spot.

In his past 10 games as a double-digit favorite, Allen is 9-1 ATS. Included in that sample are two home games this season against the Titans and Steelers, which saw the Bills win 41-7 and 38-3, respectively.

Plus, when you factor in the extra rest Buffalo received last week, it’s my belief that gives them an extra edge over the Packers, who face their second consecutive road game this week.

Additionally, this Packers defense has looked atrocious in recent weeks and I question how it stops this Buffalo offense. Just in their past four games against the Commanders, Jets, Giants and Patriots, head coach Matt LaFleur’s team has allowed 25.25 points per game and kept none of those teams under 23 points.

Now, they have to face a Bills offense that ranks second in points per game and sits second overall in offensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. Color me skeptical Green Bay will turn around its defensive woes in a week.

Additionally, although its an admittedly small sample size, Buffalo’s offense has had its way at home. In games against the Titans and Steelers, Buffalo has managed 8.1 yards per play. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Buffalo is averaging 6.85 yards per play at home, per teamrankings.com.

Based on those trends, I’m extremely confident Buffalo’s offense surpasses this team total and would bet that market to -135.

As for the Buffalo defense — the unit that will likely decide whether the hosts cover or not — there’s further reason for optimism. I’m personally not putting much stock into their home games against the Steelers and Titans, but this is still a team that limited the Chiefs and Ravens — two teams clearly better than the Packers — to a combined 40 points.

Plus, I believe a strong Bills rush defense will force the Packers to be a one-dimensional offense. Considering their strength in the secondary, I don’t foresee this Packers receiver corps giving Buffalo many issues.

For those reasons, take the Bills on the spread so long as they remain at -12 or below.