What does the Bills-Bengals postponement mean for your sports wagers?

The entire sports world received some positive news on Wednesday as the Buffalo Bills announced that as early as Tuesday, safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after undergoing cardiac arrest on Monday.

Following what looked to be a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got up to his feet but then collapsed almost immediately as medical personnel rushed on the field to administer CPR and later revive him.

Given the severe nature of the injury, the furthest thing on anyone’s mind was to get back on the field to continue the game.

Thankfully, the league office made the wise call to postpone the game after careful discussion with the head coaches.

On Tuesday, the NFL informed both teams that the game would not resume this week.

But what happens to all the wagers bettors placed leading up to that Monday night showdown?

We’ll share with you the decision of how three sportsbooks plan to handle things moving forward.

In a release by BetMGM’s customer support on its Twitter page, it announced that since the game wouldn’t be completed this week, any unsettled wager would be refunded to customers within 24 hours.

BetMGM added that the refund would apply to all unsettled cash bets, free wagers and even site bet credits.

Any exotic parlays that included the Bengals-Bills game would default to the ticket’s remaining legs, with the payout adjusted accordingly.

As for Caesars, it announced that any winning ticket before the announcement of the postponement was paid out.

That would include props such as which player would score the first touchdown.

But since the game will not resume within the same calendar week, any remaining open wagers on the game would be voided while customers would regain their free bets within 24 hours.

Customers at FanDuel had a bit more to think about, thanks to its robust fantasy slate.

The company announced they would void single- and two-game fantasy slates following the announced postponement.

They planned to use the accumulated stats through the announcement postponement to settle their Multi-Game Salary Cap slates.

They also generously stated they would refund all losing entries.

FanDuel would use the accrued stats to determine their Best Ball contests, but a decision on settling the season remains in the works.

Like BetMGM, FanDuel would refund all unsettled wagers to customers within 24 hours, while parlays would reflect only the remaining legs on the ticket.

It’s always interesting to observe the language the different sportsbooks use whenever issues arise on how to handle these unique situations.

The good news is these bookmakers all have customer support teams, and bettors are free to request clarification on any specific questions that may apply to them.