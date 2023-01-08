Bills vs. Patriots prediction: our best bet for Sunday’s AFC East clash

Before Sunday’s AFC East clash arrives, we’re set to provide a Bills vs. Patriots prediction for Week 18 of the NFL season.

The Bills enter Sunday’s game off a postponement in Cincinnati following the unfortunate events surrounding safety Damar Hamlin. With the game declared a no contest, Buffalo sits at 11-4.

As for New England, they sit at 8-8 following a home victory against the Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive. Should New England win in Buffalo, they’ll automatically secure the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Our review of the Best Sports Betting Apps for 2023

Currently, the Bills are seven-point home favorites with the total set at 43.5. Those interested in the Patriots can take the points or +260 on the moneyline.

Catch our ratings for the Best Online Casino & Real Money Gambling Sites

Don’t miss out on this BetMGM Welcome Offer – January 2023

Bills vs. Patriots Prediction + Best Bet

New England Patriots Team Total Under 17.5 Points (-116)

The time has come to sell high on a Patriots offense that has looked great over the past few weeks.

In four games against the Dolphins, Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals, the Patriots have managed to produce 23 points per game, up from a season-long average of 21.3 points per contest. But, those four sides average out a defensive DVOA rating of 21 with only one side (Cincinnati) sitting inside the top-half, according to footballoutsiders.com.

Now, New England has to travel and face a Bills defense that will be the best unit they’ve faced since….well, Week 13 against the Bills. In that game – played at home, I might add – New England mustered a measly 10 points, which is tied for their second-lowest output of the season.

Further, this remains a New England side that has struggled immensely when they have to battle top-10 defensive units.

In four games against qualifying sides – Buffalo, Baltimore and the New York Jets – the Patriots have averaged a mere 17 points per game and stayed under this total in two straight games against such opposition.

On the flip-side, this Bills defense has the fallen hero theory going for it and has posted really strong metrics against poor offenses.

In five games against teams sitting in the bottom-eight of offensive DVOA ratings, per footballoutsiders.com, the Bills are allowing only 13 points per game – down from a season-long average of 17 – and have limited four of those five opponents to 17 points or fewer.

Plus, this is simultaneously a Bills defense that excels at home against all sides. Through seven games at Orchard Park, Buffalo has held four of seven under this benchmark as well as only 17.3 non-overtime points per game.

Based on those factors, take the Patriots’ point total under so long as it remains available at -125 or better.