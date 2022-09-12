Broncos-Seahawks predictions: Is new QB on the road a concern?

Week 1 in the NFL comes to a close on Monday night as Russell Wilson’s first regular-season game in a Broncos uniform will feature a return to his old stomping grounds in Seattle. Wilson will take on the Seahawks, with whom he won a Super Bowl in his second year in the league.

If not for a head-scratching goal-line decision the following Super Bowl by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle would’ve won back-to-back Lombardi trophies. But that’s a story for another day as Wilson will try to add a second Super Bowl to his resume and a fourth for the Broncos.

Denver opened as a -3.5-point favorite in May, but now the line is as high as -7 at some sportsbooks.

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

Broncos Double Result HT/FT -130 (1 unit)

Double Result Tie / Broncos +1900 (.2 units)

I’ll dig into the numbers and assess the key reasons for the predictions.

Broncos vs. Seahawks NFL odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: DEN -6.5 (-110) vs. SEA +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: DEN (-300) vs. SEA (+245)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

I made a point to track in Week 1 how teams with new quarterbacks fared in their games. Based on my findings, seven teams debuted a new starting quarterback and went 3-3-1 straight up and 4-3 against the spread (ATS).

Yet, teams with new quarterbacks that closed as a favorite went just 1-3 ATS and 0-2 ATS if they played on the road. That’s the spot that Wilson and the Broncos find themselves in heading into Monday night.

It would’ve been great to see Wilson in action with his new team during the preseason. However, the Broncos opted to keep him on the sideline for each of their three games.

If we turn to the Seahawks, they’ll hand their offense over to Geno Smith, who beat out Drew Lock as the starting quarterback. I always felt Smith had a decent chance to win the job, given that he spent the previous two years in the Seahawks system backing up Wilson. Nevertheless, I must admit that I wasn’t overly impressed with what I saw from him in the preseason.

Smith completed 23 of 39 passes for 246 yards but failed to throw a touchdown. And while I think Lock has the better upside of the two quarterbacks, his propensity to throw interceptions is why he’s no longer a starting quarterback in the league.

Although it’s clear that the Seahawks trust Smith more than Lock at this point, I think their offense will lack some explosiveness at the quarterback position. In the three games Smith started last year with Wilson injured, the Seahawks went 1-2 with their lone victory against a Jaguars team that finished 3-14.

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks didn’t face a top 10 quarterback in either of Smith’s starts as they went up against Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Trevor Lawrence. And while the Seahawks ended the year three games below .500 at 7-10, Wilson still finished 10th in Total QBR (60.6). Moreover, he was the only quarterback in the top 10 who played on a team with a losing record.

There’s no question the Seahawks should be downgraded after losing Wilson, but given what we saw yesterday, laying points with new quarterbacks on the road isn’t exactly a recipe for success. My projection makes the Broncos closer to a five-point favorite, so I wouldn’t play them at the current price.

However, I still think Denver is the vastly superior team.

If I’m playing this game, I’d prefer to take advantage of FanDuel’s double result with the Broncos to lead at halftime and regulation at -130 odds. I’d also look to sprinkle a little on a tie at halftime with the Broncos winning the game at +1900.

Since I don’t see Seattle outplaying Denver, I think playing a tie at halftime offers tremendous odds if the Broncos get off to a slow start.