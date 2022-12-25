Buccaneers vs. Cardinals prediction: target this first-half play on Sunday night

With Christmas falling on a Sunday, the NFL scheduled most of the Week 16 games on Saturday, with three national games on Sunday.

Thus, given the lack of games on Christmas Day, there won’t be any opportunity to take advantage of the flex scheduling.

That means football fans are saddled with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Neither team comes into the contest with a winning record.

Arizona will be down to its third quarterback on the depth chart, and while there aren’t a ton of positives for the Cardinals entering this game, the NFL is never entirely straightforward.

In this preview, I’ll examine if it’s possible to make a case for the Cardinals in this unlikely spot.

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: TB -8 (-110) vs. ARI +8 (-110)

Moneyline: TB (-405) vs. ARI (+320)

Total: Over 39.5 (-118) | Under 39.5 (-104)

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals pick

Cardinals 1H +4.5

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals analysis

The Cardinals will turn to Trace McSorley, who, at the age of 27, will make his first career NFL start.

McSorley joined the Cardinals after the Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

We don’t have much to go on regarding McSorley’s ability. He got some snaps during the preseason, averaging 28 pass attempts through the three games.

When McSorley replaced Colt McCoy (concussion) early in the third quarter in Week 15, he helped keep the drive alive with an eight-yard scramble on third and 17.

And while the possession only resulted in a field goal, it offered a glimpse into what he could offer.

In McSorley’s five rushing attempts this season, he’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Thus, he might have one trait that resembles Arizona’s injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

His ability to scramble could provide an element of unpredictability against this Buccaneers defense. The question, of course, is whether it can be sustainable for the whole game.

If we turn to the Tampa Bay offense, there’s no question it’s had its struggles.

One of the more puzzling stats is that according to TeamRankings, the Buccaneers rank 18th in yards per game (342.7), 19th in red zone trips (2.9 per game) and 28th in points (28.6 per game).

Those numbers don’t add up, and my only conclusion is that Tampa Bay has had some costly red zone turnovers.

After digging further, I found that the Buccaneers rank 28th in turnover margin. Thus, I’m not entirely sold on this offense against the Cardinals.

If you look at Tampa Bay’s game log, it’s failed to score more than 21 points in any of its six victories.

I’d expect the Cardinals’ home crowd to at least be into the game in the early going. The Cardinals could use any boost they can get, given their quarterback situation.

Arizona held the lead at halftime in all but one of the four games without their starting quarterback.

They also covered the first-half spread in three straight games and four of their past five games.

I know this is one of those hold-your-nose wagers, but I’m willing to roll the dice and let the chips fall where they may.