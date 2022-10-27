Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds, prediction: how we’re betting Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL regular season officially begins tonight as the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Bucs are seeking to end an embarrassing losing streak. Over the past two weeks, Tom Brady and company have lost two road games as double-digit favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Ravens arrive at Thursday’s contest fresh off a clutch 23-20 win against the Browns.

As it stands, the Bucs are a consensus two-point home favorite after opening as one-and-a-half-point underdogs. The total has also ticked up slightly from 45 points to 46.

Bucs-Ravens Best Bet No. 1

Total Under 46 Points (-110)

Time for another Thursday Night Football under bet!

Unders are a whopping 5-2 so far this season in the NFL’s first game of the week. Across the past 21 TNF matchups, unders have cashed in 16, per my colleague Evan Abrams.

But, beyond those trends, these teams match up quite evenly and should play a close, low-scoring game. For all the Bucs’ issues the past few weeks, their defense has still held it together, albeit against weak opposition. Entering this matchup, Tampa Bay sits fifth overall in total defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

The Ravens are fifth in the total offensive DVOA, but it’s my opinion the short week will help limit some of their offensive dominance. Plus, in just the past four weeks, Baltimore has posted point totals of 20 (2x), 19 and 23. They’ll also arrive in Tampa with injury concerns at skill positions with both TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman questionable.

At the same time, I don’t trust this Tampa Bay offense as far as I can throw it. Remember, this team put up 21 combined points against the Steelers and Panthers, which rank 14th and 23rd, respectively, in total defensive DVOA.

Now, they have to face a Ravens defense that is improving and ranks 12th overall in defensive DVOA for the season. The one positive aspect of the Bucs offense is their passing game (10th in pass offense DVOA), but the Ravens are eighth in the corresponding defensive category.

For those reasons, buck the line move and take this game under the total.

Bucs-Ravens Best Bet No. 2

Lamar Jackson Anytime INT (-130)

Let’s continue the trend of fading road quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Through seven Thursday Night Football contests, the visiting quarterback has thrown at least one interception in five. Oddly, the two that didn’t were Mitch Trubisky and Carson Wentz.

Although the Bucs are in shambles, the element that remains somewhat consistent is their pass defense. Entering tonight’s matchup, Tampa Bay sits sixth in pass defense DVOA and has forced at least one turnover in a majority of its games this season.

That brings us to Jackson, who has demonstrated a penchant for mistakes lately. This season, Jackson has thrown at least one interception in five of seven games, including three of the past four.

Plus, the only two times he failed to throw an INT this season came at home against the Dolphins and Browns, which rank 25th and 28th, respectively, in pass defense DVOA.

Finally, dating back to last season, Jackson has thrown a pick in 12 of 19 starts, a 63 percent clip.

For those reasons, I’ll back this prop to -135.