Chargers vs. Colts prediction: trust the Colts to bounce back on Monday Night Football?

Although the Colts are only 4-9 on the year, you can’t help but be fixated on this train wreck. Here’s how the past four games have turned out for Indianapolis:

Blew a 10-point lead after the third quarter to the Eagles.

Mismanaged their timeouts in the final minute against the Steelers.

Allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Cowboys.

Blew a 33-0 halftime lead to the Vikings.

It’s hard to imagine a team could go through so many lows within a span of four games.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is the designated fall guy again as he heads to the bench for a second time this season.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will make another quarterback switch by starting Nick Foles on Monday night against the Chargers.

In this preview, we’ll examine whether we can expect any change from the Colts or whether it’ll simply be more of the same.

Chargers vs. Colts odds

Spread: LAC -4.5 (-104) vs. IND +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: LAC (-200) vs. IND (+168)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Colts pick

Colts +4.5

Chargers vs. Colts analysis

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Indianapolis Colts became one of those case studies we see making the rounds at business schools around the country.

This team has been searching for a franchise quarterback ever since the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck.

However, many of the Colts’ problems have been self-inflicted.

Part of what led to Luck’s retirement was an unwillingness by the Colts’ front office to invest in an offensive line to adequately protect their quarterback.

Since Luck’s retirement in 2018, the Colts have had six different starters at quarterback, with Foles now set to be the seventh.

The first thing that caught my attention in this game was the point spread. Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but now that number is up to -4.5.

The real question you have to ask yourself is whether Foles is truly a 2.5-point downgrade from Ryan.

I can’t get there myself, given Ryan’s 44.0 Total QBR and a league-worst 13 interceptions despite already missing two games.

If we turn to the Chargers, they’ve been somewhat underwhelming lately —particularly on the highway.

Of the Chargers’ four road victories, only one was by more than three points.

According to TeamRankings, Los Angeles is tied for fourth in the league in red-zone trips but 25th in red-zone touchdown conversions (50%).

I lay much of the blame on the doorstep of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. It’s almost unfathomable that your starting quarterback ranks second with 4,019 passing yards but has only 21 touchdowns on the year.

As a result, I think you have to question the execution of this Chargers team to win by margin on the road.

I expect the Colts to be motivated to bounce back from that disappointing loss.

Using the KillerSports database, I queried how teams have performed historically in their next game after blowing a lead of 20 or more points in the third quarter.

Those teams have an impressive 6-1 record against the spread.

Given this situational spot, you could do far worse than taking the points with the Colts at home.