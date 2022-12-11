Dolphins vs Chargers prediction: strategy targets defense’s effect on the SNF total

South Beach meets Los Angeles for Sunday Night Football as the Dolphins are set to take on the Chargers. There should be plenty of fireworks in this matchup, which is why it was flexed into the prime-time slot.

The Dolphins have taken a big stride this season under new head coach Mike McDaniel. They enter this matchup 8-4 on the year and are in firm possession of a playoff spot.

However, they are taking on a Chargers team that is in the hunt for the playoffs. Los Angeles may be poised for a push down the stretch.

How do we play this matchup between two of the more talented offenses in the NFL? Let’s dive in to find out.

Dolphins vs. Chargers odds

Spread: MIA -4 (-115) vs. LAC +4 (-105)

Moneyline: MIA (-170) vs. LAC (+145)

Total: Over 52.5 (-110) | Under 52.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Chargers pick

Over 52.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Chargers analysis

Mike McDaniel was brought over as an offensive mastermind and has made the Dolphins into an offensive juggernaut. It all starts with the progression of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how he’s used his talented receiving corps.

Tagovailoa has been tremendous as he holds a 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and ranks second in the NFL in QBR. He also leads the NFL in yards per pass, but that is also due to the deadly wide receiver duo at his disposal.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been a problem for opposing secondaries this year. Hill is leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, while Waddle is not far behind, as he’s fifth in yards and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns.

Tua and his receivers should have few issues against this Chargers defense that ranks 24th in yards per pass allowed and 24th in sack rate.

Although, when it comes to the Chargers on offense, they should be able to fire right back. Los Angeles throws the ball at the second-highest rate in the NFL, and for the first time in weeks, Herbert will have his full arsenal available.

The trio of Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will be a challenging task for any defense, but Miami’s secondary could have a very long day. The Dolphins come into this matchup ranked 27th in completion percentage and 13th in yards per pass allowed.

To make matters even more difficult, they won’t be able to get much pressure on Herbert without heavy blitzing. The Chargers’ offensive line ranks sixth in sack rate allowed, while the Dolphins’ defense is just 17th.

With both of these offenses having little resistance to their vertical passing attacks, there should be a flurry of points in this matchup. Also helping our case is the fact that this game is expected to be tight.

The line initially opened as pick, but even with Miami steam, it’s still a one-possession game. So take the over at 52.5 or better and enjoy the fireworks tonight.