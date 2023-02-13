Super Bowl 58 predictions: strategies for betting the early lines for next year

With the 2023 NFL season now in the rearview mirror, there’s no better time to look toward the future than now, and we have Super Bowl 58 predictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the reigning champions when the season begins this September, but the offseason is primed to be a big one, and new contenders will arise.

So, let’s sort through the odds to see if there is any immediate value that will not be there come Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs +600

While it may seem like a no-brainer to take the favorites here, when betting on Super Bowl futures, you need to be realistic. This Chiefs team has dynasty potential.

They certainly did not dominate in the playoffs this year, but they beat two tremendous teams while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from healthy.

Kansas City has immense talent on both sides of the football, and if they can retain the likes of JuJu Smith-Shuster and Orlando Brown, they will be nearly the same team we saw this season.

San Francisco 49ers +900

We are going with another top team, the 49ers. San Francisco had an incredible season as they made it to the NFC Championship with their third-string quarterback.

Unfortunately, they lacked the depth after Brock Purdy to get past the Eagles, but that does not take away from how good this team can be.

They were carried by the No. 1 defense in the NFL. While they do need to re-sign Jimmy Ward, that defense is not getting any weaker. Then on the other side of the ball, San Francisco has multiple options at quarterback who could get them over the hump.

First, you have Jimmy Garrapolo, who’s due to be a free agent and could be a bit pricey to retain.

Then you have the former first-round pick, Trey Lance, who showed he is a true dual threat. But it will be interesting to see if he is the same player after a bad knee injury.

Lastly, you have Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy, who more than earned the right to fight for the job, but his UCL injury could hold him back.

Regardless of who is at the helm, this team can succeed with average quarterback play because of the playmakers littered throughout the team.

New York Jets +3500

This play is to get ahead of the market. The New York Jets melted their playoff hopes away this season, but their young core of talent was on full display.

They had the best rookie class in the league as Garrett Wilson took home Offensive Rookie of the Year and Sauce Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the year.

It doesn’t stop there, as Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker both looked incredible before season-ending injuries. All of this young talent got the Jets into the playoff picture with mediocre quarterback play.

We need to grab them because they are set to make a big splash this offseason.

Just hours before Super Bowl 57, it was reported the Jets officially inquired about Aaron Rodgers, who will likely leave Green Bay — if he continues his career.

Expect the Jets to ensure they get one of the best quarterbacks available.

Once that happens, this price will be long gone.