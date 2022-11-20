Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction: Is there value on Chargers as divisional dogs?

On Sunday night, the Chargers host the Chiefs in prime time for an AFC West divisional clash. This will be a rematch of their Week 2 meeting when the Chiefs eked out a 27-24 victory.

Although Los Angeles lost the game, it might’ve deserved a better fate after outgaining Kansas City 401-319 in yardage. Los Angeles also had more first downs (21:15) and won the time of possession battle (33:37 to 26:23).

The key to this game will be the injury report, as the Chargers have been banged up at skill positions in recent weeks.

We’ll give an update on those injuries and assess their chances in this revenge spot against the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds

Spread: KC -6 (-110) vs. LAC +6 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (-275) vs. LAC (+220)

Total: Over 51 (-110) | Under 51 (-110)

Chiefs vs. Chargers pick

Chargers +6

Chiefs vs. Chargers analysis

The Chargers were without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 10, yet they still managed to cover the spread against the 49ers.

It’s worth noting that neither player practiced leading up to the game. This week, both players were on the field as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

We’ve reached a critical juncture in the Chargers season because at 5-4, they’re fighting to be in the mix for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot.

As for the Chiefs, their playoff chances seem much more secure as they’re currently the top overall seed in the conference.

When you look at the overall numbers, you can’t help but be down on the Chargers. After all, they’re averaging just 19.5 points over a four-game span.

But if there’s one positive for the Chargers during that period, both losses came against non-conference opponents.

The reality is the Chargers just haven’t gotten into much of a rhythm this season. Remember that quarterback Justin Herbert has been somewhat compromised after suffering a rib injury in Week 2.

And just as Herbert started to get healthier, the injury bug hit other parts of the Chargers’ locker room. Thus, whatever numbers or metrics we run will likely be somewhat skewed and not reflect the true potential of this Chargers team.

As a result, I plan to lean more on my blended season-long power rating, which has the Chiefs closer to a 4.5-point favorite.

Moreover, backing divisional underdogs is one of my favorite angles, as our Action Labs database shows they’re 30-17 against the spread (ATS) this season for 10.34 units.

It doesn’t hurt that this system play is also currently on an 8-0 ATS run.

Take the points with the home underdogs.