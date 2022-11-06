Chiefs vs. Titans odds, prediction: how we’re betting Sunday Night Football

To bring the Sunday NFL slate to a conclusion, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Tennessee Titans to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs enter this game fresh off its bye week, but last produced a 44-23 road win against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Titans arrive at this game in great form, having won five games in a row after an 0-2 start to the season.

Currently, the Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites at home with the game total set at 46.5 points at BetMGM.

Chiefs-Titans Best Bet No. 1

LEAN Titans Team Total Over 16.5 Points (-120)

I won’t fault anyone for betting this before Sunday, but there’s a huge unknown hanging in the air with Tennessee.

That, of course, is the situation at quarterback. Rookie Malik Willis received the start last weekend against the Texans in a 17-10 win, but it’s widely assumed that if Ryan Tannehill is more healthy than not, he’ll start against the Chiefs.

Obviously, I like the Titans team total a lot more if they send out the latter signal caller, but this is equal parts a fade of a lackluster Kansas City defense. Through their first seven games of the season, the Chiefs rank 24th overall in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Additionally, the Chiefs are just slightly below average against the run (17th in rush defense DVOA), meaning the Titans could — in theory — lean on Derrick Henry once again to carry the load. Even if you throw out last week’s game against the Texans, Henry has scored four combined touchdowns in the past four games against the Colts, Raiders and Commanders.

As it stands, two of those three teams rank ahead of Kansas City in its ability to defend the run.

Plus, Tennessee has shown itself to be capable of clearing this total against comparable defenses. In two road games against the Colts and Commanders, which sit 14th and 15th, respectively, in defensive DVOA, the Titans put up 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Wait on the QB news here, but don’t expect the Chiefs to effectively limit the Titans at home.

Chiefs-Titans Best Bet No. 2

Derrick Henry Over 86.5 Rushing Yards (-117)

As partially based on the above analysis, this prop is quarterback-neutral and I’d bet it either way.

However, beyond what was said above, Henry arrives at this game in fine form and should exploit this Chiefs defense. So far this season, Henry has failed to reach 80 rushing yards only once. That game? Against the Buffalo Bills when the Titans were getting blown out.

Since that endeavor, Henry has posted no fewer than 85 rushing yards and has cleared 100 or more in four straight outings. Plus, as referenced earlier, it’s not as if those performances are coming against horrific run defenses. In fact, if you remove the game against the Texans, ranked 32nd in rush defense DVOA, Henry is still averaging 114 yards per game in the previous three.

On the flip side, Kansas City is allowing 5.1 yards per carry in its past three games and allowed 100+ rushing yards to Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, the team closest to the Titans in terms of rush offense DVOA, again per footballoutsiders.com.

Obviously, I like this prop more if Willis starts for Tennessee, but I’ll bet Henry at this number up to -125.