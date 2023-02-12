Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: time to rush toward Gainwell prop?

After scouring the market for Chiefs vs. Eagles player prop predictions, we can finally show some love to the ball carriers who put their bodies on the line.

However, I must admit that I’ve been disappointed with the running back prop offerings.

On an average NFL Sunday during the regular season, you can often find a variety of alternate rushing yard props from which to choose.

Unfortunately, those options aren’t available at the moment. As a result, I’ll focus my efforts on a prop that could bring back a sizable return.

Ohio sports betting is live – Check out Luke Askew’s comprehensive guide on everything bettors need to know

Super Bowl best rushing prop bet

Kenneth Gainwell most rushing yards (+1400 at BetMGM)

This is a fun prop because I think you can go in many different directions with which player will finish with the most rushing yards in the game.

It’s almost as if this prop was meant for the Eagles, considering the kind of firepower they have in their run offense.

Miles Sanders is the Eagles’ starting running back, and he has the shortest odds on the board at -105. The second-shortest odds belong to Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco at +275.

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is next up at +300, followed by Kansas City’s Jerick McKinnon (+1200).

Only after McKinnon do we get to Gainwell at +1400.

However, you could argue that Gainwell and McKinnon should have the same odds. McKinnon had 19 more carries (72) and 51 more yards (291) than Gainwell this season.

Yet, Gainwell had the higher rushing average (4.5 vs. 4.0 yards per carry).

The playoffs are really where Gainwell has made his mark. In 26 attempts, he’s rushed for 160 yards on 6.2 yards per carry.

In contrast, McKinnon has struggled to get going. He’s averaging just 1.7 yards per carry on 15 attempts.

The key to this prop is whether Gainwell will get enough carries operating behind Sanders on Sunday.

Despite having 205 more carries than Gainwell during the regular season, Sanders only has two more attempts (28) than his teammate this postseason.

While it’s fair to suggest that Gainwell managed to narrow the gap because of Philadelphia’s two lopsided victories, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles stick with this balanced attack to wear out the Chiefs.

It’s also possible that Gainwell is coming into this game as the fresher of the two running backs.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Gainwell averaged the quickest time to the line of scrimmage (2.52 seconds) of any runner this season with a minimum of 50 carries.

Those numbers suggest that he’s a downhill runner, and if he hits the right hole, he could be off to the races.

As a result, I think there’s some inherent value on Gainwell at +1400. He might just need one play to put up a substantial number.

You also have to consider the chance that Gainwell gets even more carries should Sanders suffer an unfortunate injury.

In other words, there’s enough that can go wrong to justify taking a player with longer odds.