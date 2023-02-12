Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: our +600 same-game parlay for the title showdown

The NFL’s final game is counting down to kickoff and we’re prepared to outline a single Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII prediction for Sunday.

Today, our focus won’t be on the standard markets available to most bettors — side, total, player props, etc. — but rather a unique market available in new jurisdictions: the same-game parlay.

For those unfamiliar, this market allows bettors to combine any number of outcomes within one game in the hopes of retrieving a larger payout. But, bettors need to hit all legs in order for the entire bet to cash.

That said, here is our top same-game parlay of +500 or better for Eagles-Chiefs. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Super Bowl LVII Best Same-Game Parlay Bet

Eagles Moneyline, D. Goedert Anytime Touchdown, M. Sanders Over 61.5 Rush Yards, P. Mahomes 225+ Passing Yards (+618)

My love for the two Eagles’ player prop bets has previously outlined, but there are a few stats worth repeating.

Sanders’ rushing yardage prop has crept up recently from 57.5 to 61.5 in the same-game parlay market, but there’s still good reasoning to take it at the current number. In 19 total games this season, the Penn State product has cleared this benchmark in 10 games this season.

But, if you remove games against both top-10 rush defense DVOA sides and a meaningless Week 18 game from the sample, bettors will find that conversion rate moves from 52.6 percent to 63.6 percent, per pro-football-outsiders.com.

Seeing as the Chiefs are a bottom-half rush defense DVOA side, per footballoutsiders.com, expect Sanders to earn his fair share of yards on Sunday.

On the Goedert front, this is purely a play against a Chiefs defense that has yet to face a strong tight end. In three games this season against a top-five DVOA tight end — Goedert ranks second — Kansas City allowed a third of those tight ends to score a touchdown and all tight ends to score in two-thirds.

From there, we move on to the Eagles moneyline pick as the basis of our same-game parlay.

Some might express concern over the Eagles’ strength of schedule ahead of Sunday’s big game, but it really shouldn’t matter.

Entering this game, Philadelphia ranks first in rush offense DVOA and is facing a Chiefs defense that sits 15th in the corresponding defensive category, per footballoutsiders.com.

Further, Kansas City has faced only four top-10 rush offense DVOA sides this season with only one of those opponents (the Bengals, twice) reaching the playoffs.

Plus, per my Action Network colleague Evan Abrams, teams that move at least one-and-a-half points in the Super Bowl are 16-2 straight up and 14-4 ATS.

Finally, we arrive at Patrick Mahomes to pass for at least 225 yards.

On only three occasions this season has the Texas Tech product failed to reach this benchmark, with two of those games seeing double-digit victory margins for the Chiefs.

Even though the Eagles rank first in pass defense DVOA, the sheer volume for Mahomes should lead to a high production rate. Clearing his passing yards prop total (292.5) may prove a reach, but bettors should expect Mahomes to surpass this low total.

As a function of all those stats, back this same-game parlay so long as it remains at +600 or better.