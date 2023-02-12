Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII predictions: how we’re betting the coin toss for as kickoff nears

The coin toss, it’s every Super Bowl bettor’s first sweat of the day, and we’re here for Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII predictions. At first glance, it seems like an easy bet to make as we are taught that the flip of a coin is truly 50/50 odds.

However, you must beware, as most sportsbooks are not pricing it that way. You should not place a coin toss bet at a book that is not offering you at least +100 odds on each side.

The coin toss bet is like any other bet, as it’s based on probability. A 50 percent chance would be odds of +100. Anything greater is a bad bet.

So with probability in mind, let’s dive into the history and see if we can land on a winner.

Coin toss analysis

Pick: Tails (+100)

The past 56 coin tosses have gone just about as you would expect them to go. Heads has been correct 27 times (48 percent), and tails has come up the other 29 times (52 percent).

The bigger picture makes it look fairly even, but a closer look reveals that there are some streaks within the variance of the coin toss. For example, the longest consecutive tosses landing on heads is five, and the highest consecutive tosses landing on tails is four.

While those are the highest streaks, there are multiple streaks within the 56 tosses. Heads has been the result at least two times in a row on six different occasions, and tails has come up at least twice in a row on five separate occasions.

In an effort to figure out which side is going to land right side up this Super Bowl Sunday, let’s shrink the sample size and look at the probability.

Over the past 10 Super Bowls, probability has held true as tails and heads have both turned up five times.

However, the results have been far from alternating.

There have been only three occasions where we had a different result from the year prior. Tails came up four times in a row from Super Bowl 48 to Super Bowl 51.

Then heads has come up consecutively twice, those being Super Bowls 51, 52, 55 and 56.

So with heads hitting in four of the past five Super Bowls, we should expect regression to the mean and place our bets on tails this year.