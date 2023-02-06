Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: the players we’re looking to bet for MVP

The betting public is searching every corner of the market for Chiefs vs. Eagles predictions, and one of my top Super Bowl prop bets is on the MVP award.

While it’s most often a quarterback who wins the award, this is still a market that can be taken advantage of. I know plenty of bettors who cashed big bets on Julian Edelman for Super Bowl 53 MVP, Von Miller for Super Bowl 50 MVP and Malcolm Smith for Super Bowl 48 MVP.

Massachusetts sports betting is live! Get all your Massachusetts sports betting updates here.

I see three players worth a potential bet for Super Bowl 57 MVP.

Super Bowl MVP Prop Bet No. 1

Patrick Mahomes… at the right price

I expect the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, and I have already bet that side accordingly. However, the betting public supremely overvalues the Eagles in the market, and their defense has yet to be tested.

If my assumption proves to be true, then it’s extremely likely Patrick Mahomes is your Super Bowl 57 MVP. So, Mahomes is likely worth a wager.

Right?

Yes and no.

The Eagles are favored across the market, which should make Jalen Hurts the MVP betting favorite. But, instead, Mahomes and Hurts are about even value across the board.

While it’s more likely that a non-quarterback wins MVP if the Eagles win, that still doesn’t fully explain how both quarterbacks are around even on the market. The team that wins the Super Bowl influences the award winner too much that the quarterback of the favored team should be the MVP betting favorite.

So, Mahomes is too short in the market right now. At the time of writing, the best price for both Hurts and Mahomes is +135 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

I like Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP, but I would need the line to be slightly higher to make it a worthy wager from a value perspective.

I encourage a wager on Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP at +150 or better.

Super Bowl MVP Prop Bet No. 2

Isiah Pacheco (+5100) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Isiah Pacheco is my favorite value bet for Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs were the seventh-best rushing offense by Expected Points Added (EPA) per rush play after Week 12, per RBSDM.com.

The emergence of Pacheco directly fueled that.

The Chiefs went with a much more balanced offensive look this season, and it worked. Pacheco became important, as his explosive rushing led to yardage and extra opportunities for Mahomes out of play-action sets.

Pacheco received double-digit carries in seven of Kansas City’s final nine games, averaging over 70 yards per game at just over five yards per attempt. Moreover, he snuck into the top-10 running backs in Football Outsiders’ Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement metric.

Pacheco is the clear top backfield option in Kansas City. He received double-digit carries in both playoff games, and his upside is huge after pitching in for five receptions on six targets in the AFC Championship.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Kansas City leaned on Pacheco heavily. Philadelphia boasted a dominant pass defense, but the Eagles also had a bottom-10 rushing defense by both DVOA and EPA per play allowed.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid could very well take advantage, especially if Mahomes’ ankle is still an issue.

If you remember, there was talk that Damien Williams deserved the Super Bowl 54 MVP after a monster two-touchdown performance against San Francisco. Pacheco could have a similar performance this year, and perhaps there’s some voting fatigue for Mahomes this season.

I could make argument after argument about Pacheco for Super Bowl MVP, and the odds at BetMGM Sportsbook don’t reflect that. So, I’ll take a shot and bet on Pacheco at +5100.

Super Bowl MVP Prop Bet No. 3

Haason Reddick (+3500) at BetMGM Sportsbook

If the Eagles were to win, I’d target Haason Reddick to have a massive day, possibly taking home an unlikely Super Bowl MVP award.

Reddick finished the year as Pro Football Focus’ ninth-highest graded edge rusher. He leads the NFL playoffs in sacks (three) and is one sack short of 20 this year (regular and postseason combined).

Most importantly, Reddick is trending up at the right time. The NFC Championship was his second-best game this year by Pro Football Focus’ grades, where he managed five pressures and three hurries.

And this is an unbelievable matchup for Reddick. His matchup will be against Kansas City right tackle Andrew Wylie, who ranks 63rd out of 84 tackles by Pro Football Focus’ grades after allowing a whopping nine sacks this season.

Reddick should feast in this game, and he could post monster numbers if Mahomes’ mobility is limited (ankle).

If Reddick sets the tone early and the Eagles’ defensive line overwhelms Mahomes, the edge rusher will get Von Miller-like attention for Super Bowl MVP.

Philadelphia is so well balanced offensively that it decreases the likelihood of a single player dominating the box score, including Hurts.

At north of +3000 at BetMGM Sportsbook, Reddick is my favorite Philadelphia player to win Super Bowl MVP.