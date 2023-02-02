Super Bowl LVII predictions: Chiefs, Mahomes take the underdog role

The Chiefs have posted a stunning regular-season record of 64-18 since handing the keys to Patrick Mahomes back in 2018, while also accumulating a playoff record of 10-3 and reaching five straight AFC Championship games during that span.

Regardless of their edge in the experience department, though, the Chiefs enter Super Bowl 57 as narrow underdogs against Philly, which may be a bit jarring for a matchup against an Eagles squad with their head coach and quarterback both making their first career Super Bowl appearance.

However, the oddsmakers definitely got this one right.

On the surface, the line already makes sense due to the fact that Pennsylvania is one of the largest betting states in the country, trailing only Nevada and New Jersey in total revenue via sports gambling since its federal legalization, and as we all know, the city of Philadelphia certainly loves their Eagles.

And that has a knack for showing up in the public betting handle.

However, as great as this Chiefs team has been over the past half-decade, they aren’t particularly known for winning Super Bowls. Neither is Andy Reid, considering the long-time coach for both of these squads has only one Lombardi Trophy.

Reid has reached the conference championship on 10 occasions throughout his career — and there’s two sides of a coin to the public’s opinion on this type of thing.

The Eagles aren’t exactly the flashiest of the bunch, but this squad is no joke, especially down in the trenches, and when a team is capable of dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the script, good things tend to happen.

The Eagles’ recent level of success combined with Reid’s long history of shortcomings on the big stage are key factors leading the books to favor Philadelphia.

Also, Mahomes is still nursing a serious ankle injury, and the betting tendencies of all the Philly fanatics cement the decision for oddsmakers to lean toward the Eagles in this matchup.

Total too high?

The total for this year’s title game is stationed just above the 50-point mark, which marks the fourth Super Bowl in the past five years with an over-under set north of 50 points.

However, the public’s tendency is to bet the over, so there’s no reason to lower that number due to recent trends.

The over bettors certainly haven’t fared well in the big game the past few years, considering we’ve now seen four straight Super Bowls stay under the point total, a streak tied for the second-longest run of that nature in NFL history.

Taking the under in a matchup containing either of these teams is a dangerous notion, as the Chiefs and Eagles are both capable of erupting for 35+ points in any given contest. So, bettors probably won’t shy away from the over in this matchup, either.

The total for this one is too high again, though. And if this year’s Super Bowl also stays under the number, we may finally see the tides turn regarding bettors’ general opinion of the point total following a run of five straight Super Bowl under.