Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: our best Super Bowl prop bets

At this point, you’ve probably made 100 different Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions. But as we approach kickoff, it’s time to lock in on the absolute best Super Bowl prop bets.

The Super Bowl is the most widely bet single-game sporting event of the year, and the sheer number of propositional markets available is unrivaled by any other gambling experience.

With so many different gambling options, there’s usually betting value.

I’ve found two Super Bowl player prop bets that provide value from a matchup and game-script perspective.

Let’s dive into our best Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles.

Best Super Bowl Prop Bet No. 1

Kenneth Gainwell over 32.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel

There’s plenty of love in the Eagles’ offense. Coach Nick Sirianni will spread the ball around, use different offensive sets (ex., read-option with Jalen Hurts) and get his entire personnel involved.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense is nothing special. Kansas City finished below average in both Football Outsiders’ Defense DVOA metric and RBSDM.com’s Expected Points Added (EPA) per play allowed metric.

Specifically, Philadelphia’s offensive line should roll over Kansas City’s front seven. Per Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards metric, the Eagles’ offensive line finished sixth while the Chiefs’ defensive line finished 21st.

So, I expect plenty of available rushing yards for the Eagles skill players. But, while Miles Sanders is still the bell cow back, the market is too low on Gainwell’s props.

I’m buying Gainwell in both the rushing and receiving game, and it’s why I’m taking the over on his rushing + receiving yards at FanDuel Sportsbooks.

On the ground, The Action Labs Player Props Tool projects Gainwell for 24 yards, five yards over the market consensus. He’s crushed this line in three straight games, compiling 195 combined rushing yards during the stretch.

In terms of rush attempt market share, tracked by Run The Sims, Gainwell has been a huge part of the plan in the playoffs. He picked up 27.3% of the market share against the Giants and 31.8% against the Niners.

While I expect his usage to regress slightly in a more competitive game, there are too many rushing yards available.

Meanwhile, Gainwell has also been used more in the passing game, compiling double-digit receiving yards in four of the past nine weeks. He’s been targeted at least once in nine straight games, so the opportunity should be there.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are also vulnerable to running backs through the air. The Chiefs finished 28th in pass DVOA allowed to running backs this season while allowing the third-most pass attempts per game (7.8) and receiving yards per game (46.9) to the position.

Again, there are too many available yards for the Eagles’ backfield, and I expect Gainwell to gobble up a significant chunk.

Altogether, Gainwell has cashed over 32.5 rushing + receiving yards in six of his past nine games. I’ll bet on Gainwell to do it one more time.

Best Super Bowl Prop Bet No. 2

Jerick McKinnon longest rush – under 8.5 yards (-140) at FanDuel

I don’t expect Jerick McKinnon to be a part of the game plan.

Over the past five games, McKinnon has 24 carries for 43 yards, good for a paltry 1.8 yards per carry. That includes an 11-carry performance in the divisional round against Jacksonville, where he accumulated -0.21 EPA play, per RBSDM.com.

He was subsequently benched in the NFC Championship.

There are several ways to fade McKinnon, but the safest way is likely in this FanDuel Sportsbook market.

Again, McKinnon has averaged 1.8 yards per carry over the past five weeks, with a long rush of seven. However, he never breaks loose, only five of his 88 carries this season have gone for 10 or more yards.

McKinnon’s longest rush has stayed under eight yards in 14 of his 19 games this season, per Chris Raybon of The Action Network.

So, bet on McKinnon to be a non-factor in Super Bowl LVII. Specifically, bet on him never to break a downfield run, which seems almost impossible given his recent play.