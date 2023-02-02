Super Bowl LVII predictions: 2 AFC player props to fade for Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown

The Super Bowl is a betting spectacle as sportsbooks attempt to capitalize on the biggest sporting event of the year. They do this by creating many markets unique to the big game.

Although another thing about these markets is that they are opened well before the game kicks off. As a result, there is an ample amount of time for the lines to shift, which means it’s typically better to get your bets in sooner rather than later.

If you’re looking to maximize the value of your Super Bowl player props, consider two Kansas City Chiefs props below.

AFC player prop bet No. 1

Patrick Mahomes under 18.5 yards rushing -122 at FanDuel

Mahomes had an incredibly gutsy performance in the AFC Championship victory as he played through a high ankle sprain that clearly hampered his mobility.

It should come as no surprise that he rushed for only eight yards in that game, as he could barely move throughout the pocket. The time off until the Super Bowl is exactly what Mahomes needs, but it is highly unlikely that his ankle is near 100 percent, even with extensive rest and treatment.

The books have priced Mahomes’ rushing yards prop similarly to what it was when he was healthy during the regular season. While he has gone over it in 10 of 19 games this season, much of that was done early in the year, as he has gone over the mark in just two of his past eight games.

Considering that the Eagles’ pass rush will be on him, and his mobility will not be great, the under is the play.

AFC player prop bet No. 2

Jerick McKinnon under 23.5 rushing yards -115 at BetMGM

We are sticking with the theme of fading the Chiefs’ ground game by targeting Jerick McKinnon. We need to pick on McKinnon simply because the Chiefs have not used him much during the playoffs.

In two playoff games, he has carried the ball just 15 times for 26 yards. It is clear that the Kansas City coaching staff favors rookie Isiah Pacheco, as McKinnon was not even involved in the passing game against the Bengals.

His snaps have the chance to decrease even more in the Super Bowl if Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active. His practice window was opened prior to the AFC Championship, but he has yet to make his official return from a high ankle sprain.

McKinnon’s outlook on the ground is bleak, and the under is a play to get in on now as the number has begun to plummet.