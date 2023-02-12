Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: the best spread bet as we hit game day

Everyone is making Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions, but only one prediction matters: Which team covers on Sunday?

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs opened as a short favorite in the markets, but money poured in on the Eagles. The line peaked at Eagles -2.5 before bettors bought back in on the Chiefs.

The line has settled at Philadelphia -1.5 (-110) across the market, so the only thing left is to bet the number.

MA sports betting is launching! Get all your Massachusetts sports betting updates here.

Read on for the odds and my spread prediction for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII odds

Spread: Chiefs +1.5 (-110) vs. Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs (+105) vs. Eagles (-125)

Total: Over 50.5 (-115) | Under 50.5 (-105)

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII prediction

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Eagles are the clear public side in the Super Bowl. The Action Network has recorded just over 60% of the spread tickets are on Philadelphia at the time of writing.

I’m prepared to fade the public in Super Bowl LVII, as I’m ready to do most weeks.

Let’s start with Patrick Mahomes. Why are we making the most talented quarterback of all time an underdog in the Super Bowl?

Why are we making this quarterback an underdog ever? Mahomes is 7-1-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog in his career, including six outright victories, per Bet Labs.

It’s just dangerous to give Mahomes points, which is why we saw the market buy back in on the Chiefs once the spread reached Kansas City +2.5 (-110) across the market.

We also might be getting Mahomes at a discounted price because of his potential ankle injury. However, he will be much healthier than he was two weeks ago when he still carved up the Bengals’ defense for 326 yards and two touchdowns while hobbled.

Additionally, I’m unconvinced of the Eagles’ true talent level. Per Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, the Eagles have played the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL this season, including two of the dumbest playoff matchups I’ve seen.

Specifically, Philly’s defense is untested. Per Anthony Dabbundo of The Action Network, the Eagles faced three quarterbacks this season who finished top 10 in Expected Points Added (EPA) per pass allowed.

In those games, Jared Goff and the Lions scored 35 points, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys scored 40 points, and then the Eagles got lucky by playing Trevor Lawrence in a monsoon.

Now, the Eagles are going up the best offense in the NFL, led by the best quarterback. And schematically, it’s a pretty good matchup for the Chiefs.

Kansas City has the offensive line to slow the Philadelphia pass rush. Meanwhile, the Eagles run a zone-heavy scheme that a quarterback like Mahomes can easily pick apart.

The Eagles will have success running the ball on offense, but an efficient running game won’t be enough to topple Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

I expect a high-scoring, wildly entertaining Super Bowl LVII. But ultimately, I’m always taking the points with Mahomes, especially against a fraudulent Philadelphia defense.