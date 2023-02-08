Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions: how to tease the Super Bowl spread

There are many ways to approach Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII predictions, and I want to emphasize teaser bets.

An NFL teaser pairs two spread wagers while giving you six additional points for both spreads. For example, if the Chiefs are +1.5 and you wish to tease them, books will give you Chiefs +7.5 to pair with another teased spread and will give you -110 odds for the two-team bet.

When it comes to Super Bowl LVII, that’s what I want to do.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII odds

Spread: Chiefs +1.5 (-110) vs. Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs (+104) vs. Eagles (-122)

Total: Over 50.5 (-115) | Under 50.5 (-105)

Chiefs vs. Eagles teaser prediction, pick

Tease the Chiefs six points to +7.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook and pair

Teasers are a popular type of bet. Most people will jump at the possibility of pairing teams with six points of additional spread value, especially in the NFL, where the spread margin often decides games.

However, being smart about your teasers is important because getting plus-expected value is more complex than one might think.

A two-team, six-point teaser is available with -110 odds at most books, meaning you’d need to win 52.4% of your teaser bets to break even, per SBO.net. But since we’re pairing two teams together, you need to win the individual games 72.5% of the time.

Enter the Wong teaser, popularized by Stanford Wong in the book Sharp Sports Betting.

Key numbers are imperative to profitable sports gambling; the biggest are 3 and 7. Per SBO.net, “NFL games are decided by 3 points 15% of the time, and 7 points about 8% of the time.”

Wong found that teasing through the key numbers 3 and 7 leads to about a 76% hit rate on individual teased wagers, per Doc Sports. That blows the 72.5% number out of the water.

Therefore, you should only tease favorites between -7.5 and -8.5 and underdogs between +1.5 and +2.5.

Luckily, our Stanford Wong rules apply to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, who are 1.5-point underdogs.

The Chiefs can keep it within seven, if not win outright. Kansas City is battle-tested, while the Eagles have played the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL, per Football Outsiders.

But even if you disagree, the Chiefs are still the best possible play if you wish to tease a side in the Super Bowl.

Of course, you must pair the Chiefs +7.5 with another spread wager on FanDuel Sportsbook. That leaves you with three options.

First, you could pair the Chiefs +7.5 with the total on the Super Bowl, and a six-point teaser would give you the option of over 44.5 or under 56.5. Considering sharp money has been hitting the over, I’d likely lean that way.

Second, you could pair the Chiefs +7.5 with one of the NBA games that day, but remember that most books offer four points for NBA teasers rather than six. The Celtics host the Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday, and teasing down the likely favored Celtics could be a solid play.

Third, you could pair the Chiefs +7.5 with one of the college basketball games that day with the same four-point rule. I’d look toward teasing down Purdue as a road favorite against Northwestern or Iona as a road favorite against Niagara.