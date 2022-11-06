Colts vs. Patriots odds, prediction and picks: Mac Jones could be the key to a bet

The New England Patriots (4-4) will try to get above .500 for the first time this season when they host the Indianapolis Colts. New England’s won three of its past four games but still finds itself at the bottom of the AFC East division.

If we turn to the Colts, they’re coming off a disappointing 17-16 loss after allowing the Washington Commanders to march 89 yards down the field and score a touchdown with under three minutes remaining in the game.

It was the first career start for Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and he seemed to hold his own. Ehlinger’s performance might’ve justified the Colts’ decision. Leading up to the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that Ehlinger would replace Matt Ryan as the starter for the remainder of the season.

Patriots fans might wish their head coach, Bill Belichick, would make a similar announcement. After all, Mac Jones might’ve fallen victim to the sophomore slump as he’s shown some regression in his second year.

As a result, I’m not sure I can fully trust this Patriots team with Jones under center. I’ll share my projections for the game and explain why New England might be a bit overvalued in this spot.

Colts vs. Patriots NFL odds

Spread: IND +5.5 (-110) vs. IND -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: IND (+196) vs. IND (-240)

Total: Over 40.5 (-110) | Under 40.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Patriots NFL pick

Colts +5.5

I’m down on Mac Jones, as he looks nothing like the quarterback who finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Per ESPN, Jones posted a 56.9 Total QBR last season, but that number’s down to 33.5 this year.

The second-year quarterback has had to deal with some changes following the departure of Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. To make matters worse, Belichick replaced McDaniels with Patriots assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, despite their lack of experience working with an offense and calling plays.

Jones was more of a bystander in the Patriots’ Week 8 win over the Jets. The Patriots rarely allowed him to push the ball down the field, as he averaged 5.5 yards per pass. He threw another interception to bring his season total to seven. Remarkably, he’s thrown at least one interception in each of the five games he’s played this campaign.

Over the past two weeks, Jones posted a Total QBR of 26.7 and 34.6. Frankly, I’m shocked he’s still able to hold on to the job considering the backup quarterback, Bailey Zappe, has looked much better.

Given Jones’ struggles of late and propensity to throw the ball to the wrong team, I expect the Patriots will lean more on their running game. However, that strategy might benefit the Colts’ defense, which ranks sixth against the run in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric.

This handicap is simple because it’s primarily based on fading Jones if he’s tasked to do the heavy lifting for the Patriots on offense. According to our Action Network predictive rankings, the Colts are the 26th unluckiest team in the league, while the Patriots are 18th with a luck gap of 11.10%. Thus, it’s likely that the public could overvalue the Patriots in this spot as the better team.

One of my favorite angles is to back underdogs where the percentage split between the money and tickets is seven percent or greater. This system has over 550 data points as underdogs are 307-259-10 for 29.5 units in this spot.

The Colts fit this system play, so I’ll gladly look to take the points with the visitors.