Commanders vs. Eagles prediction: Can the defense reign supreme on Monday Night Football?

The NFC East takes center stage tonight as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders and we have your Commanders vs. Eagles prediction.

The Eagles picked up the victory over Houston last Thursday, so the extra rest should have them well prepared.

Commanders vs. Eagles odds

Spread: WAS +11 (-110) vs. PHI -11 (-110)

Moneyline: WAS (+395) vs. SF (-540)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Commanders vs. Eagles pick

Under 43.5

Eagles vs. Commanders analysis

As for the Commanders, they finally showed signs of life last Sunday as they nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the loss, Washington may be trending in the right direction, and they are beginning to get healthier. Do they have what it takes to give the Eagles their first loss? Let’s dive in and find out.

Washington has had a rough go of it offensively as starting quarterback Carson Wentz went on injured reserve, and Taylor Heinicke has been inconsistent in his absence. However, their offensive struggles all start up front.

The Commanders are 30th in offensive line yards and 25th in adjusted sack rate. So they are not getting much push when running the ball and are not protecting their quarterback enough to pass the ball effectively.

Those are not issues that you want to have when going up against this Philadelphia defense. The Eagles are fourth in the adjusted sack rate, and while they are a tad susceptible to the run, they have been stout in the red zone as they rank 11th in rushing touchdowns per game.

In addition to Philly winning the battle in the trenches, the secondary should give Heinicke all kinds of fits. They enter this game fourth in opponent completion percentage and first in yards per pass allowed.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles offense, led by NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, may be in for a more formidable challenge than the market indicates. Philadelphia is a team that keeps the ball on the ground the majority of the time.

Whether it’s in the hands of Hurts or running back Miles Sanders, they’ve had tremendous success. They are sixth in rushing yards per game but will be facing a Commanders defense that is ninth in yards per rush allowed and second in rushing touchdowns allowed per game.

What has allowed the Eagles to get off to this undefeated start is the progression of their passing attack. The addition of A.J. Brown was huge, and he and Hurts have combined to be a dangerous combo.

While Philadelphia is a top-five passing attack in terms of completion rate and yards per pass, the Commanders’ secondary has been surprisingly good, ranking fifth in opponent completion percentage.

So with the Commanders’ only chance at success being on the ground and the Eagles’ offense potentially being stifled, the best way to play this matchup is to take the under at 43.5 or better.