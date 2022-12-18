Commanders vs. Giants prediction: our best bet for Sunday Night Football

In advance of the final Sunday game of the NFL slate, we’re set to offer a Commanders vs. Giants prediction for Sunday Night Football.

The Commanders enter this game fresh off their bye week and are unbeaten in their four previous games before the off week. Meanwhile, the Giants are in a bit of a tailspin and enter this contest winless in their last four games.

Currently, Washington is a consensus four-and-a-half-point favorite with the game total set at 40 or 40.5 points, depending on where you shop. Those interested in the Giants can take the points or back them at +180 on the moneyline.

Commanders vs. Giants Prediction + Best Bet

New York Giants (+4.5, -110)

These two sides met only two weeks ago – a 20-20 tie in New York – in a game that saw the Giants close as a 2.5-point underdog.

Now, you’re getting two extra points just from the change of venue? That seems a little bit fishy to me because I simply don’t think enough has changed to warrant that level of adjustment.

Sure, the Giants were just blown out at home by the Eagles – a team I don’t rate nearly on the same level as Washington – which may have contributed to the uptick, along with the fact Washington is coming off a bye week.

However, the fact remains the Giants have covered this number in four of their last five meetings against Washington and fit a number of historically profitable gambling trends this week.

Since 2003, teams that lose by 20 or more points in the previous week cover at a rate of 55 percent in the next week, according to the Action Labs database. Plus, the last 20 divisional underdogs of between three-and-a-half and four-and-a-half points at open are 12-8 ATS, including 6-2 ATS in the last eight games.

Further, underdogs with a closing game total between 39 and 42 points – generally considered the low end of the spectrum – have a 52 percent ATS hit rate and are 12-8 ATS across the last 20 games.

In terms of examining this game from a head-to-head matchup standpoint, there’s not a lot separating these sides from an underlying metrics standpoint. The Giants’ biggest weakness – 29th in defensive DVOA – won’t be exploited as much by a Washington offense that is 27th in the corresponding offensive category, according to footballoutsiders.com.

When the Giants have the ball, they’ll bring the 14th-best offensive DVOA side and 10th-best pass DVOA side to the fold against a Washington defense that is ninth and 14th, respectively, in the corresponding defensive measures.

Based on those outputs, I’ll back the underdog Giants so long as they remain available at +3.5 or better before kickoff.