Cowboys vs. 49ers predictions: San Francisco, Purdy look to continue magical run

When making Cowboys vs. 49ers predictions, look at San Francisco’s recent run.

The 49ers have won 11 straight games since a 3-4 start. With seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy under center, they’re 6-0.

They dominated Seattle in the wild-card round and are now laying over a field goal against the Cowboys.

However, it isn’t easy to consistently produce at this high level in the NFL. So perhaps the 49ers are due to lose a game.

That moment for the 49ers could come on Sunday night when they host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott produced the quarterbacking game of the wild-card weekend against Tampa Bay, carving up the Buccaneers’ secondary.

The more I look at this game, the more I wonder: Just how good are these 49ers?

Cowboys 49ers odds

Spread: Cowboys +4 (-110) | 49ers -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Cowboys (+165) | 49ers (-200)

Total: Over 46 (-110) | Under 46 (-110)

Cowboys 49ers predictions

Dallas Cowboys +4 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

When Purdy took over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, the 49ers closed the regular season against:

Tampa Bay (35-7 win)

Seattle (21-13 win)

Washington (37-20 win)

Las Vegas (37-34 win)

Arizona (38-13 win)

And add the 41-23 wild-card victory over Seattle.

By Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, only Tampa Bay and Washington rank in the top half of the league on defense (13th and ninth, respectively). For all his magical performances, Purdy hasn’t faced any elite defenses.

Dallas finished the year second in defense DVOA with Pro Football Reference’s third-highest pressure rate. The Cowboys will be a different test for the 49ers.

Building off that, San Francisco hasn’t played anyone on offense or defense. Per Football Outsiders, the 49ers are second to last in strength of schedule this season.

The Niners are good but are likely overvalued as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter Sunday playing some of their best football. Prescott posted his second-highest single-game Pro Football Focus passing grade of the season, while the Cowboys’ defense held Tom Brady and Co. to -0.05 Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per RBSDM.com.

The Cowboys thoroughly dominated the Buccaneers; it was a masterclass. But it also had me thinking, what if the NFC East is wildly undervalued?

It was the only division that produced three playoff teams this season, and the division went 30-16 against the spread (ATS) in non-divisional games this season, per Stuckey of The Action Network.

The Cowboys are battled tested and have come out largely unscathed. Meanwhile, the Niners look unbeatable but haven’t played a team as two-way capable as Dallas.

Ultimately, the 49ers are overvalued, and the Cowboys are undervalued. So, I’ll happily take advantage of that by betting Cowboys +4 (-110) while considering the ML (+165).