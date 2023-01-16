Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions: two player props to bet for Monday’s wild-card game

Having already made a Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction on which side I believe will prevail, I’m set to jump in to find value in the player prop market.

And I’ve found two players with betting lines worth a look at in this prime-time wild-card matchup.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Best Prop Bet No. 1

Tom Brady over 42.5 pass attempts (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coaching staff in West Florida has let him cook. Part of the assumed reason Brady joined the Buccaneers was that he’d have the freedom to throw the ball as much as he wanted to several superstar receivers.

Things didn’t necessarily go to plan. The Bucs fell backward into an 8-9 record behind the 14th-best passing attack in the league via Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per RBSDM.com.

Brady himself finished 15th among qualified quarterbacks in EPA per play.

However, the rushing game was far more atrocious. Tampa was 30th in Football Outsiders’ rush DVOA metric and dead last in rush EPA per play.

So, partly out of want and partly out of need, Brady and the Bucs continued to pass the ball more than any team in the NFL.

Brady set the NFL record for passing attempts. And according to Brandon Anderson of The Action Network, Tampa Bay had the highest early-down pass frequency in the NFL.

As a result, Brady consistently cashed his pass attempts prop. He eclipsed 43 passing attempts in 11 of his 16 games this season (which excludes Week 18, where he was pulled at halftime), including his final six.

The Cowboys are known as a dominant pass defense, specifically with a great pass rush, as Dallas was top-five in the NFL in pressure rate this season, per Pro Football Reference. However, the Cowboys still allowed five of the final seven opposing quarterbacks to go over their passing attempts line, per Props.Cash.

Besides, when has any defense deterred Brady? He’s going to drop back and throw as many times as possible on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Best Prop Bet No. 2

Rachaad White under 35.5 rushing yards (-110) at BetMGM sportsbook

Conversely, I wouldn’t expect much action out of the Tampa backfield today.

As mentioned, the Buccaneers are arguably the least-efficient rushing team in the NFL. All-in-all, they averaged just 3.4 yards per carry this season.

A large part of the rushing inefficiency was due to a lackluster and oft-injured offensive line that finished the season 28th in Football Outsiders’ adjusted line yards metric. But either way, no back in the Tampa backfield excelled.

That includes Rachaad White, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry this season and cashed over 35.5 rushing yards in just five of his 17 appearances. He will not get many good looks on Monday night, especially with a pass-heavy game script.

While White and Leonard Fournette have split carries all season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich opt to use Fournette more. Fournette has averaged 15.4 rush attempts per game in his five playoff appearances with the Buccaneers.

So, expect plenty of Brady and little of White in this Monday Night Football wild-card showdown.