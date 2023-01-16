Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions: Tampa trying playoff run after subpar season

It’ll be fun to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions.

The Cowboys went 12-5 this season but were forced into a road wild-card game against the 8-9 Buccaneers. Despite the gross regular-season record, nobody wants to bet against Tom Brady in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Dallas is still the rightful betting favorite in this game, laying 2.5 points in Raymond James Stadium.

The world is happy the NFL put the best game on Monday night. We have to bet on this game.

Where does the betting value lie?

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds

Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-115) vs. Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-132) vs. Buccaneers (+112)

Total: Over 45.5 (-106) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 (-105) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not playing his best football. He finished the season leading the league in interceptions (15), throwing at least one in his final six starts and throwing two in a game five times this year.

So, the Cowboys should rely on their defense. The unit finished second in Football Outsiders’ defense DVOA metric and produced pressure at the third-highest rate in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

Not so fast, as these Cowboys allowed over 27 points per game in the final five weeks.

However, the Cowboys can still run the ball with the dynamic duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

Again, not so fast, as the Cowboys ranked only league average in rush Expected Points Added (EPA) per play and rush Success Rate, per RBSDM.com.

That’s a huge problem if both Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea are healthy. With those two anchoring the defensive line, the Tampa rush defense is elite. Per Stuckey of The Action Network, the Buccaneers went 6-1 with Hicks and Vea in the lineup and 2-7 without them.

The most recent Tampa Bay injury report had no Hicks and showed Vea was limited in practice. Todd Bowles recently said in a news conference that he “did some stuff” in practice and is recovering.

Keep a close eye on Vea’s status before this game.

Either way, the Cowboys are overvalued heading into this road game against a Brady-led team. For all his incompetence this season, Brady finished the year strong with a 34-for-45, 432-yard performance in Week 18 against Carolina, hitting Mike Evans 10 times for over 200 yards.

Plus, history has not been kind to the Cowboys’ position. Per Bet Labs, teams with a sub-.500 record are 8-1 against the spread (ATS) in the wild-card round since 2006.

It might be ugly, but Brady and the Bucs should find a way to win this game on Monday night, even if it’s because Prescott and the Cowboys give it away (possibly with interceptions).

Therefore, I’ll take the Buccaneers and the 2.5 points offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.