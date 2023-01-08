Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction: finding the best bet for this regular-season finale

Entering the final week of the NFL season, the most significant factor in every matchup — including the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders — is motivation, and we have a Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction.

There are a few teams that still have motivation, and one is Dallas. The Cowboys’ big victory over the Eagles on Christmas Eve has now created a chance for them to win the NFC East.

To do so, they will need to win their matchup and have the Eagles lose to the Giants.

Standing in their way will be the Commanders, who were officially eliminated with their loss last week.

The market has recognized this intangible disparity, but there is one angle that still has value.

Cowboys vs. Commanders odds

Spread: DAL -7 (-110) vs. WAS +7 (-110)

Moneyline: DAL (-315) vs. WAS (+255)

Total: Over 41 (-110) | Under 41 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Commanders pick

Cowboys 1st half -3.5 (-115)

Find out more about the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ahead of this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Commanders analysis

These two teams met back in Week 4, and it was all Cowboys. Dallas shut out the Commanders through three quarters and held a 25-point lead entering the fourth.

Cooper Rush torched the Washington secondary, and the Dallas secondary had a great day as they picked off Carson Wentz twice and held him to just four yards per completion.

Looking at this matchup, the insertion of Dak Prescott will make the Cowboys’ offense even more potent, but Prescott may not have to do much more than Cooper Rush did earlier in the season.

Dallas has the fifth-highest rush rate in the NFL, and they are facing a Commanders defense that ranks 21st in yards per rush allowed. However, the X-factor is Tony Pollard.

In the first meeting, Pollard’s role was smaller, and Ezekiel Elliot was unable to exploit the Commanders, averaging only 2.6 yards per carry. However, Pollard has been one of the most efficient back in the league, as he’s currently seventh in yards per carry.

The Cowboys could be much more rush-heavy in this matchup, but it will only open things up for Prescott in the passing game. Washington’s secondary has been very susceptible, especially to deep passes, and the Cowboys are ninth in average yards per pass.

While Dallas should roll offensively, their defense is in an even better spot. They shut down the Commanders in their first meeting, and this matchup should look no different with Washington opting to start rookie quarterback Sam Howell.

The Cowboys’ defensive front will control the trenches as the Commanders’ offensive line has led them to rank 27th in yards per rush and 25th in sack rate. The game’s script will amplify those edges as Howell should be under constant pressure, and it won’t be surprising to see him commit a few turnovers.

Looking at the bigger picture, it is unlikely the Eagles will lose their matchup to the Giants, who are already locked into the No. 6 seed and will likely rest many of their starters.

Our advantage is that the two games will be played simultaneously, and the Cowboys will compete in the early going.

So backing them to cover the first-half spread is the way to go.