Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions, odds: how to play Sunday Night Football matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to improve to 6-0 when they host the Dallas Cowboys in prime time on Sunday night. Dallas has dominated the past three meetings, outscoring Philadelphia by at least 20 points in each contest.

And while the Eagles are clearly in a triple-revenge spot, they’ll have their hands full against a Cowboys team that ranks third in points allowed (14.4).

Entering this season, the Action Network’s Sean Koerner ranked the Eagles with the second-softest strength of schedule. Four of their five victories came against teams currently ranked in the bottom half of Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) metric.

We’ve already seen the total take a hit, as it’s down to 42 after opening at 45.5. Yet, the Eagles are still projected to have the lion’s share of the scoring with a team total of 24 points. I’ll share why Dallas’s defensive strategy could lead to fewer points than expected for the Eagles.

Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread DAL +6.5 (-110) vs. PHI -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: DAL (+235) vs. PHI (-290)

Total: Over 42.5 (-104) | Under 42.5 (-118)

Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL pick

Eagles team total: under 24 points

We’ve seen this Cowboys defense be good over the past two years under coordinator Dan Quinn. After ranking 23rd in defensive DVOA in 2020, the Cowboys improved to second with Quinn at the helm the following season.

Quinn’s arrival also coincided with that of Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Dallas drafted Parsons 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. After racking up 13 sacks in his first season, he not only won Defensive Rookie of the Year but was also named First-Team All-Pro. Parsons already has six sacks this season, so the Eagles’ offensive line must account for his whereabouts whenever he lines up.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cowboys go after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year quarterback spent the offseason working on his throwing mechanics, as his 67.9% mark ranks fifth among quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts.

The Cowboys’ first objective will be to try to stop the run. I touched on the quality, or lack thereof, regarding some of the opponents the Eagles faced already, but it’s important to note their shortcomings in the defensive passing game. Four of those teams ranked 26th or lower in pass defense DVOA. At the same time, the Cowboys rank second in this metric.

I think the Cowboys will load the box to try to shorten the field at the line of scrimmage while hoping to avoid giving up chunk plays. It’s worth noting that the Cowboys rank second defensively inside the red zone, as only 33.3% of their opponents’ possessions have resulted in a touchdown.

With a projected lower-scoring game, points will undoubtedly be at a premium. We’ve heard a lot about this Eagles team, given their unbeaten start, but this Dallas defense is somewhat overlooked in this spot. Thus, I don’t think there’s been enough of an adjustment on the point spread, so I’ll gladly play the Eagles under their team total of 24 points.