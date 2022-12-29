Cowboys vs Titans prediction: Injury report is critical to this handicap

Week 17 in the NFL gets underway tonight as the Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys.

The stakes are undoubtedly different for both teams, as the Cowboys still have an outside chance to win the NFC East and even claim the No. 1 seed in the conference.

If we turn to the Titans, their playoff hopes will come down to a Week 18 divisional matchup against the Jaguars.

Thus, a victory over Dallas will neither advance nor hinder their postseason chances.

That explains why the Titans have chosen not to risk their injured players to suit up against the Cowboys.

In this preview, we’ll examine whether the Titans can overcome the absence of their key players on Thursday night.

Cowboys vs. Titans odds

Spread: DAL -14 (-110) vs. TEN +14 (-110)

Moneyline: DAL (-850) vs. TEN (+490)

Total: Over 40.5 (-105) | Under 40.5 (-115)

Cowboys vs. Titans pick

Cowboys 1H -6.5

Cowboys vs. Titans analysis

The obvious place to begin our handicap is the injury report, as eight of the 12 Titans’ players are already ruled out, while three of the remaining four players are listed as doubtful.

These aren’t just marginal players for the Titans, as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is set to miss another game due to an ankle injury.

Starting right tackle Nicolas Petit-Frere is also out, while running back Derrick Henry is doubtful with a hip problem.

But it’s on the defensive side of the ball where Tennessee is shorthanded. Six of the Titans’ current 11 starters are in line to miss the game.

That includes cluster injuries in the linebacker group to Denico Autry, Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree.

Safety Amani Hooker is ruled out in the secondary, while cornerback Kristian Fulton is doubtful.

That’s a lot of moving parts for a team with little motivation entering this game.

Things could go south fast for the Titans, who likely will start inexperienced journeyman Josh Dobbs over rookie backup Malik Willis.

Typically, this spot would qualify as a trap game for the Cowboys.

However, I don’t think the Titans have the bodies to put up more of a fight.

I’m not much of a fan of laying double digits, so I’ll look to lay the 6.5 points and back the Cowboys for the first half.