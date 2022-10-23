Dolphins-Steelers odds, betting predictions: look to total on Sunday Night Football

To close out the Week 7 Sunday slate, the Miami Dolphins welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to South Beach for Sunday Night Football.

Miami, bolstered by the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is seeking to put an end to a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Steelers are hoping to capture a second straight win as heavy underdogs after knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 last week as double-digit underdogs.

As it stands, the Dolphins are a consensus seven-point favorite at home, but with -115 juice. In terms of the total, it stands at 45.5, up two-and-a-half points from the opening number of 43.

Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bet

Total Over 45.5 Points (-110)

Sharp bettors and the public appear to agree this total is ripe for an over, and I tend to agree.

As of this writing, the over has received 63 percent of all bets against 83 percent of the money, the fifth-highest handle percentage across the entire Week 7 slate, according to the Action Network PRO report.

But, beyond the betting data, there are encouraging team trends that suggest this game could be an entertaining, high-scoring affair. Entering this matchup, the Dolphins arrive with the league’s sixth-best offense in terms of offensive DVOA while sitting fifth overall in pass offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Although the Steelers possess a top-half defense in terms of defensive DVOA, this could be the perfect sell-high spot coming off a marquee win. The Steelers rank 22nd in points against per game, but have only played two offenses inside the current top-10. Those games, at Cleveland and at Buffalo, saw the Steelers surrender 67 total points.

Plus, although it may be an oversimplification, this is a Dolphins team that scored 21 points at home against the Bills, the league’s best defense. Now, they get a team that’s 14 spots worse in the rankings? Expect the hosts to dominate this Steelers defense — assuming Tua can stay healthy.

Miami should have their way against Pittsburgh, but bettors shouldn’t expect the Steelers to lay an egg.

The Dolphins are 25th in defensive DVOA, including 31st overall against the pass, per footballoutsiders.com. Although the Steelers offense is certainly below-average, they still rank 20th overall in pass offense DVOA.

Again, we may be oversimplifying things here, but the Steelers have scored 18 points per game this season against top-10 pass defenses not named the Buffalo Bills. If they’re able to repeat that success against a Dolphins pass defense that is CLEARLY inferior to the Patriots, Bengals and Bucs, they should be able to make a meaningful contribution to the total.

For those reasons, I’ll back this total over so long as bettors can get behind it at 46 points or better.