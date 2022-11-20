Eagles vs. Colts prediction: Look toward the total in Philly’s bounce-back effort

Much was made last week about the Colts’ rash coaching moves when their hires created one of the most inexperienced staffs we have seen in a long time. However, Jeff Saturday and his men proved everyone wrong, as the Colts defeated the Raiders.

Speaking of change, the Philadelphia Eagles finally had a change in the loss column as the Washington Commanders defeated them on Monday night. While the loss may seem deflating, it could actually relieve some of the pressure of carrying an undefeated record.

Can the Eagles get back to their winning ways? Or will the new-look Colts continue their resurgence? Let’s dive in to find out.

Eagles vs. Colts NFL odds

Spread: PHI -7 (+100) vs. IND +7 (-120)

Moneyline: PHI (-310) vs. IND (+250)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Colts pick

Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Colts analysis

The Colts offense came out last Sunday with a chip on its shoulder. Quarterback Matt Ryan has become the vocal leader of the club, and he inspired the Colts to their best offensive performance of the season.

They should be able to carry over their success in this matchup against the Eagles.

The one area where the Eagles have been susceptible is on the ground. They are 26th in yards per rush allowed and 25th in defensive line yards.

Indianapolis will control the trenches and generate methodical drives with Jonathan Taylor. Establishing the run early on will also open up the passing game for Ryan.

We saw this game plan work well for the Commanders against the Eagles, and the Colts are more talented at each skill position.

However, the Eagles will have a sizable edge of their own when in possession. The Colts may be solid against the run, but their secondary is a very different story.

Indianapolis enters this matchup ranked 28th in opponent completion percentage allowed and 13th in yards per pass.

Jalen Hurts has the potential to deliver a big performance as the Eagles still rank second in yards per pass and sixth in completion percentage. Hurts is also the perfect quarterback to shred this defense, as he’s mobile enough to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs, which will create more openings downfield.

With each team having a clear path to offensive success, we should see the scoreboard light up. The market is also in agreement as we’ve seen the total rise from the opening number of 43.5.

It is still well under the key number of 48, so take the over and enjoy the fireworks.