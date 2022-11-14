Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: 2 player props we’re betting for Monday Night Football

The final game of the NFL Week 10 slate kicks off tonight, and we’re here to offer up an Eagles vs. Commanders prediction.

Rather than focus on the side or total, though, we’re examining the various prop markets available for Monday Night Football. In doing so, I’ve identified two player props that stand out from a betting perspective and give bettors a good chance of cashing a ticket.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Eagles vs. Commanders Best Prop Bet No. 1

DeVonta Smith Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Commanders defense is generally decent, but they struggle immensely to defend against the pass.

Entering this game, Washington ranks 14th overall in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. However, upon closer examination, bettors will find they’re second in rush defense DVOA versus 25th in pass defense DVOA.

Those rankings showed in the first matchup against the Eagles, who torched Washington through the air. And it was Smith that led the Eagles’ receiving corps in that game, notching eight receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Recent weeks haven’t been kind to Smith — only 12 receptions on 15 targets for 89 total yards in his past three games — but there’s further context needed for those games. Two games came against the Cowboys and Steelers, who are generally pretty good against the pass, while the third came against the Texans on a short week.

Given Smith is going up against a much worse pass defense Monday night, I believe this is a great buy-low spot on the Alabama product. Plus, he cleared this benchmark in two of past three against the Commanders.

For those reasons, back Smith up to 54 yards on his receiving yards market.

Eagles vs. Commanders Best Prop Bet No. 2

Taylor Heinicke Over 33.5 Pass Attempts (-130)

The Eagles bring an outstanding pass defense into tonight’s matchup, but I expect Heinicke will be forced into taking it on.

In three starts this season, the Old Dominion product has yet to surpass this benchmark. However, that’s likely a function of the fact Washington has played a positive game-script in two of those games.

Even in those two wins, Heinicke has attempted at least 30 passes. Now, in what is expected to be a negative script, Heinicke will likely need to air it out more often to keep Washington in the game.

Plus, although Heinicke didn’t start the first meeting, it’s worth noting Carson Wentz attempted 43 passes against Philadelphia. In fact, the Eagles have seen opposing quarterbacks clear this total in six of eight games this season, including three of the previous four.

Add in that Washington wasn’t able to create much in the running game against the Eagles in the first meeting — only 87 yards on 22 carries — and I question if they’ll be able to improve against a weak element of the Eagles defense.

For those reasons, bet Heinicke’s passing attempts prop up to -135 at 33.5.