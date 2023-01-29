Eagles vs. 49ers prediction: how we’re targeting our side bet for the NFC Championship

The first game of championship weekend has arrived and we’re set to provide our Eagles vs. 49ers prediction for the NFC matchup.

Here, our focus will be entirely on picking a side to advance to the Super Bowl. Although the game opened with the Eagles as ever-so-slight favorites, they’ve steamed up to -2.5 and even -3 at some shops as of this writing.

Should bettors follow that movement and back the Eagles or ignore and back the 49ers?

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Eagles vs. 49ers Prediction + Best Side Bet

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 Points (-115)

Throw out all the metrics, the narratives and the historical trends and ask yourself the following question: Which quarterback do you trust more on Sunday?

On the one hand, you have Jalen Hurts, who has made only two postseason starts in his entire career, but leads an Eagles team that has a home crowd behind them, an advantage I’m not sure is being hyped enough.

Then there’s Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, appearing in what I rate as the first genuine road test of his young career. The Purdy bandwagon appears to be full, but it’s worth noting this quarterback has played only two road games in seven starts — at Seattle and at Las Vegas, the latter of which really isn’t a road game.

I don’t know about you, but it’s my opinion the Eagles are the best team within that three-game sample and possess a home crowd unparalleled to that of Seattle and Las Vegas.

Plus, if you’re a history person, you know that rookie quarterbacks don’t have much success in the conference championship round. Per my colleague Evan Abrams of the Action Network, rookie quarterbacks are 0-4 straight up in this round and 1-3 ATS dating back to 1999.

Even if you set all that aside and examine this game from a matchup standpoint, I still think the Eagles are the right side in this game.

While it does concern me the 49ers are the best defense the Eagles will have faced this season, Philadelphia has shown an ability to score against top-10 defenses. In two games against the Cowboys, the No. 2 defensive DVOA side, per footballoutsiders.com, the Eagles scored 30 points per game, including 26 at home.

On the flip-side, this will mark the first time since mid-October the 49ers have faced a top-five offensive DVOA side and only the third time they’ve faced a top-10 unit. What’s even more concerning is that this is the first road game of that bunch.

Finally, the Eagles rank first overall in pass defense DVOA and should wreak havoc on Purdy, who will also face ample pressure from a strong defensive line.

As a result, it’s Eagles or nothing for me in this spot so long as the hosts remain available at -3 or better.