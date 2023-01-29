Eagles vs. 49ers prediction: how we’re betting the NFC Championship total

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game, we’re here to provide an Eagles vs. 49ers prediction and best bet.

Here, our entire focus will be on the game total. After opening at 46 points, the game total drifted down to 45.5 and even 45 at some shops, but has steadily risen over the past few days. Late in the week it was sitting at 46.5 points with -110 juice on both sides.

But, what’s the best bet for this market?

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Eagles vs. 49ers Prediction + Best Total Bet

Total Under 46.5 Points (-110)

Although this number has climbed up from the opener, I’m not sure I entirely agree with the line movement.

We’ll start with the Eagles offense which, in my opinion, finds itself in a perfect sell-high spot. Although they just produced a 38-point performance against the Giants, that came against a porous defense that ranked 29th in defensive DVOA for the regular season, per footballoutsiders.com.

If you expand the sample and look back at the Eagles’ schedule since their bye week, they really haven’t faced many defenses on the level of San Francisco. Including last week’s playoff game, Philadelphia has faced only three top-10 defensive DVOA sides over that 12-game sample, two of which were played outdoors.

In those two games, the Eagles offense generated only 15.5 points per game.

Now, the Eagles have to turn around and face a 49ers defense that ranked first in defensive DVOA for the regular season.

Although it does give me slight pause, San Francisco allowed 44 points to a Chiefs offense that is the closest comparison to this Eagles offense, I’m hopeful that the increased stakes see a solid defensive performance.

Plus, from a matchup standpoint, the Eagles prefer to run the ball — they’re first in rush offense DVOA — but are facing a 49ers defense that ranks second in the corresponding defensive category.

From there, I also rate this a great sell spot on the 49ers offense, which has largely faced weak defensive opposition this season. In only four games against top-10 defensive DVOA sides — the Eagles are sixth — San Francisco has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three games.

What’s even more concerning is that only one of those four games came away from home. That matchup? All the way back in Week 3 against the Broncos.

Rookie Brock Purdy has to face the No. 1 pass defense DVOA side in the entire league, and I’m expecting he’ll struggle.

Without signifcant contributions from the 49ers, I expect you’ll need the Eagles to stay under 30 points to hit this over, a reasonable expectation given the quality of the 49ers defense.

Bet this game under so long as it remains available at 45 points or higher.