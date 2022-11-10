Falcons vs. Panthers prediction: two best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons travel to the Carolina Panthers tonight to kick off the Week 10 NFL slate and we’re here to offer our Falcons vs. Panthers predictions.

Atlanta enters this game 4-5 after dropping a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. More notably, their last victory came two weeks ago in a thrilling overtime game against the Panthers, who has lost two straight games.

The Falcons are two-and-a-half-point favorites with the total set at a measly 41.5 points.

Panthers-Falcons Best Bet No. 1

Total Under 41.5 Points (-110)

The 71-point output two weeks ago definitely gives me slight pause, but it’s my opinion bettors are getting a good number here.

Both rain and wind are in the forecast for Thursday’s matchup, which will undoubtedly help two struggling defenses. Plus, the transition from an indoor game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to an outdoor one at Bank of America Stadium will limit the offenses.

The under has proved quite profitable historically on Thursday Night Football; over the past 22 games on Thursday, the under is 16-6. Expand the sample to include all Thursday Night Football games since 2020 and bettors will find the under is 22-14.

Further, if you look at games within the NFC South this season — arguably one of the worst divisions in football — the games have trended more defensively. Although the Falcons are 2-1 to the over in divisional games, the Panthers are 2-1 to the under in divisional matchups and 2-0 to the under in outdoor games.

Another item worth noting? This Panthers defense has played infinitely better defensive football at home.

Through their first five home games, Carolina has allowed only 21.2 points per game. Away from home, that figure rises to 30.5 points per game.

For those reasons, I’ll back this under so long as it stays at 41 points or better.

Panthers-Falcons Best Bet No. 2

Cordarrelle Patterson Over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Patterson did not partake in the first matchup against the Panthers, but should thrive here as a function of the weather and the matchup.

Entering this game, Atlanta ranks fourth overall in rush offense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Conversely, Carolina has struggled immensely against the run. Through their first nine games, the Panthers rank 23rd in the corresponding defensive category.

Plus, in the reverse matchup in Atlanta, the Panthers allowed Falcons running back Caleb Huntley to rush for 91 yards on 16 attempts. If you examine the Panthers’ four games against teams ranking in the top-10 of rush offense DVOA, they’re allowing 111.5 yards per game and have allowed all four of the lead running backs to eclipse this benchmark.

The key number for Patterson tonight is 16 rush attempts, which would give him a great chance to clear this total. Through his first five games this season, he has surpassed this marker on two occasions, both of which saw him garner at least 16 carries.

Expand the sample to include last season and bettors will find Patterson is 4-0 to the over against this number when rushing at least 15 times.

For those reasons, back this prop up to 57 yards.