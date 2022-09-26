Giants-Cowboys odds, betting predictions: look to the total on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season will close out tonight as the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

For the Giants, tonight’s game represents an opportunity to start a season 3-0. Behind new head coach Brian Daboll, the G-Men have captured wins against the Titans and Panthers to open the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are seeking their second straight win after upsetting the Bengals last week as seven-and-a-half-point underdogs.

Last season, the Cowboys won both head-to-head meetings against the Giants by a combined 65-26 margin.

New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys best bet

Total under 39.5 Points (-110)

Primetime games have proved to be relatively dull affairs so far this season, and I’m of the belief that trend continues Monday night.

That belief is largely driven by my confidence (or lack thereof) in both of these offenses. Entering this week, the visiting Cowboys rank 28th in total offensive DVOA and are 27th in total passing DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for the Cowboys, I expect that means the bulk of the offensive work will fall to running back Ezekiel Elliott, especially considering the Cowboys rank 10th in rush offense DVOA. That will help keep Dallas’ defense off the field and burn the clock quicker.

Plus, although it’s a relatively small sample, it’s worth noting the Cowboys have not scored more than 20 points in two starts behind Cooper Rush and have seen both of those games finish under this total.

As for the Giants, I also expect the hosts will opt to run the ball more often than not behind Saquon Barkley. Entering this game, New York ranks 11th overall in rush offense DVOA and has seen Barkley average 6.27 yards per attempt in his first two games.

But, for all of the Cowboys’ problems on the offensive side of the ball this season, they’ve excelled defensively under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. As it stands, Dallas ranks sixth in total defensive DVOA (fifth in passing DVOA/12th in rushing DVOA defense) and has held the Bucs and Bengals to a combined 36 points.

Personally, I rate both of those aforementioned offenses ahead of this Giants unit and expect the Cowboys will force mistakes from Daniel Jones, who will be missing both Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney for this contest.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that this bet fits a historically profitable betting system. Since 2006, divisional games with closing totals between 39 and 40 in the first four weeks of the season are 16-10-1 to the under for a 17.8 percent return on investment.

So long as this stays at 39 or better, I’ll get behind the under.