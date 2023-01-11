Our playoff predictions: Giants vs. Vikings, Jaguars vs. Chargers among NFL Wild Card Weekend parlay options

The expansion of NFL Wild Card Weekend — and we have playoff predictions here — has made it one of the best weekends of the year, and there’s a way to make it even sweeter: by hitting a parlay.

Many combinations could be profitable this weekend, but there are two legs that can maximize our payout. So let’s dive in a build a winning parlay.

Best bet: two-leg parlay (+395)

Leg 1: New York Giants Moneyline +138 at FanDuel Sportsbook

On Christmas Eve, the Giants gave the Vikings all they could handle as it took a 61-yard game-winning field goal for Minnesota to escape with a win.

The Giants were rolling offensively in that game, as they put up 445 total yards on offense.

There’s no reason they can’t replicate that performance in this meeting.

Minnesota’s defense is bound to be exposed. They finished 30th in yards per play allowed, and 24th in touchdowns surrendered per game.

On the other side, Minnesota is a heavy pass offense as they threw the ball at the third-highest rate this season. However, the Giants’ secondary has been very solid this season, finishing eighth in opponent completion percentage and 13th in yards per pass allowed.

It will be crucial for New York to do everything they can to take away Justin Jefferson. Jefferson racked up 12 catches and had 133 yards in their first meeting, but if he can be held in check, the Vikings’ offense will stall.

If that is not enough, the Vikings made history this season. They became the first team to win 13 games and own a negative point differential.

Minnesota’s luck is bound to run out.

Leg 2: Jaguars moneyline +108 at FanDuel Sportsbook

After going from worst to first in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Now they are faced with an explosive Chargers team, but they may be up for the task.

The Jaguars have a significant edge in this matchup. They will be able to control the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles’ rush defense was the worst in the league in terms of yards per rush allowed. However, they were not much better when in possession, as they ranked 30th in yards per rush.

Controlling the ground game should also open things up in the passing game for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Chargers are 21st in yards per pass allowed and will not generate pressure, as the Jaguars are fourth in sack rate allowed.

The Jaguars are very live in this matchup, and the best way to bet on them is to take them on the moneyline.