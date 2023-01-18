Giants vs. Eagles prediction: how we found a strong play for divisional-round showdown

With the NFL divisional round underway this weekend, we sought to find the game that offers the best value.

One matchup immediately jumped out to me, and it’s the only game where we’ve yet to see any line movement.

This tells me there’s either good two-way action in the contest or sharp bettors remain conflicted on which team to support.

That prompted me to do some more digging, and I think you’ll be pleased with the results.

Without further ado, here’s our early best bet for the divisional round.

NFL divisional round prediction

Giants +7.5

It’s not that often you find a game where there hasn’t been any line movement days after the odds hit the board.

One of the more intriguing aspects of this contest is that it involves the lone matchup this weekend with two teams from the same division.

There’s plenty of familiarity between these teams after already playing one another twice during the regular season.

And while the Eagles won both meetings, this Giants team shouldn’t be taken for granted. New York already avenged its Week 16 loss to the Vikings with a 31-24 road victory in the wild-card round.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one of his best performances of the year by throwing two touchdowns and completing 68.6% of his 35 pass attempts for 301 yards.

And if that weren’t enough, he also rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries.

Jones played mistake-free football, as the Giants didn’t have a single turnover in the contest. What was most impressive about his performance was the speed of his decision-making.

He worked through his progressions quickly, and if he didn’t like what he saw, he opted to use his legs to make a play. When Jones did exit the pocket, he made sure to get out of bounds and avoid any unnecessary hits.

New York chose to rest its starters in the final regular-season game against the Eagles. That decision would’ve allowed the Giants to conceal much of their game plan with another possible meeting during the playoffs.

The opportunity is now here for the Giants, who seem primed to take advantage of it.

Much of the Eagles’ success this season has been with their running game. But with this new version of Jones running the ball, Philadelphia could get a dose of its own medicine.

After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to play in the regular-season finale against the Giants.

And although Hurts ran the ball on nine occasions, he finished with just 13 yards on the ground. Overall, the Eagles finished with only six more rushing yards than the Giants on the day.

It was a game that meant more for the Eagles, with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. As for the Giants, they were already locked into the sixth seed, so a win or loss wouldn’t have affected their seeding.

If New York can produce a similar effort against the Eagles, I think this point spread will be closer than the experts think.

After probing our Action Labs database, which dates back to the 2004 season, I found that when two teams from the same division meet in the divisional playoff round, the underdog is 5-1 against the spread (ATS).

And with a spread of four or more points, the underdog is a perfect 4-0 ATS.

This trend supports the idea of familiarity between two divisional teams when they meet in this round.

Thus, I think the Giants are worth a look with the 7.5 points.