Giants vs. Eagles predictions: finding a correlated prop play on the ‘under’ market

We’re back with another Giants vs. Eagles prediction after getting involved in this matchup as our early bet of the week.

This time, I’ll be targeting some player props.

Last week’s wild-card round provided plenty of opportunities for action, with five of the six games going over the total.

The betting market could expect a similar outcome, given that since the lines came out, we’ve seen the total increase in three of the four games this week.

This Giants-Eagles matchup certainly fits that pattern.

After opening with a total of 46.5, the number is now as high as 48.5 at one sportsbook.

But will that have any correlation with our player props?

Let’s take a look.

Eagles player prop 1

Jalen Hurts under 51.5 rushing yards (-110 at BetMGM)

Given that this postseason matchup features two teams from the same division, I have to admit that I’m a bit surprised by the line move on the total.

Our Action Labs database shows the total is 14-13-1 to the under in this spot.

And although I know that’s probably not going to impress you much, bear with me as I lay some groundwork here.

I did some more probing and found that using the same criteria, if you target games with an opening total of at least 46.5 points, the under improves to 10-2 for 7.36 units.

These teams are familiar with one another after playing in the final regular-season game just a few weeks ago.

The Giants opted to rest their starters since a win wouldn’t help to improve their playoff seeding. The Eagles needed a victory to clinch home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Philadelphia narrowly won the game, 22-16, against a heavy dose of New York backup players.

And while Hurts did carry the ball nine times in his return from a shoulder injury, he accumulated only 13 yards.

Hurts looked a bit rusty, completing 57.1% of 35 passes while throwing an interception. The Eagles quarterback was also sacked three times.

I know it’s a playoff game, but I suspect the Eagles will want to avoid putting their franchise quarterback in harm’s way as much as possible.

If this game doesn’t turn out to be as high-scoring as some might expect, I think there’s a good shot Hurts will stay under his rushing prop of 51.5 yards.

Eagles player prop 2

Quez Watkins under 21.5 receiving yards (-106 at FanDuel)

We’ll continue with our theme on the under and grab Quez Watkins to finish below 21.5 receiving yards.

Watkins is the third wide receiver in the Eagles offense. During the regular season, he registered fewer targets than tight end Dallas Goedert (50 vs. 69).

It’s worth noting that Goedert was available in only 12 games, while Watkins played in all 17.

Goedert is a crucial safety outlet for Hurts in the Eagles’ passing game, receiving seven targets following the quarterback’s return from injury.

Much of that was likely about re-establishing their rhythm in preparation for the postseason.

I’ve always felt teams need their big players to make big plays during the playoffs, and we saw plenty of examples of that in the wild-card weekend.

As a result, I don’t see Watkins playing too big of a role on Sunday.

Even against New York’s backups, he caught two passes on four targets for 14 yards. He also caught four passes on five targets for 19 yards in the previous Week 14 meeting.

You would have to go back to Week 13 to find the last time Watkins logged at least 20 receiving yards.

I suspect we’ll see a similar occurrence on Saturday night, so I like this prop to stay under the number.