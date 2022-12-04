Colts vs. Cowboys predictions: best bet for Sunday Night Football

It’s hard to make Colts vs. Cowboys predictions with a double-digit spread.

Even if it hasn’t translated to wins, Indianapolis enters this game trending up under interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts played tough against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, alongside a win against Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Dallas is humming along as one of the NFC’s best teams. The Cowboys have won four of their past five and are now 8-3, sitting two games behind Philadelphia in the division.

The Cowboys likely cruise to a victory, but can they cover a monster spread?

Colts vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Colts +10.5 (-110) vs. Cowboys -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colts (+400) vs. Cowboys (-550)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Cowboys predictions

Indianapolis Colts +10.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

This is too many points.

The Colts are bad, but they have lost by double digits just twice this season. Meanwhile, double-digit underdogs are 13-6 against the spread (ATS) this season and 346-307-16 ATS since 2005, per Bet Labs.

It’s hard to win by 10 or more points in the NFL, even for a team as dominant as the Cowboys.

Moreover, it’s even harder to cover big numbers with low totals. Given the Colts are an above-average defense (13th in Football Outsiders’ Defense DVOA) and the Cowboys are elite (first in Defense DVOA), the total is just 44.5.

The Colts are 9-3 to the under this season, meaning it’s very likely we will get a low-scoring game.

This will be a game script conducive to a 10.5-point underdog covering.

Dallas has been very impressive, but Saturday’s Colts have been tough. Indianapolis has covered in both games as underdogs under Saturday, including losing by just one as 5.5-point underdogs to the juggernaut Eagles.

Additionally, Dallas is seventh in rush rate this season, meaning the Cowboys like to move the football methodically rather than with explosive plays. Dak Prescott is a good quarterback, and Dallas has a solid aerial attack, but the Cowboys will be a run-first team.

Again, a rush-heavy game is conducive to a double-digit underdog covering.

The only worry is that the Colts are coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football. However, surprisingly, Matt Ryan is the second-most profitable quarterback on short rest this century, going 20-8 ATS in that scenario, per Bet Labs.

I’ll happily take the points with the Colts, who I think will lose a low-scoring game by fewer than 10 points.