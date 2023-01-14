Jaguars vs. Chargers prediction: our best bet for Saturday’s wild card game

Before Saturday’s second NFL Wild Card Weekend game kicks off, we’re armed and ready with a Jaguars vs. Chargers prediction.

Jacksonville (9-8) reached the playoffs as the winners of the AFC South, capturing the division with a Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans. Los Angeles (10-7) finished second in the AFC West to bag the first wild card spot, but closed the season with a loss to the Broncos.

As it stands, the Chargers are a two-and-a-half-point road favorite on Saturday with the total set at 47.5 points. Those inclined to take Jacksonville can either take the points or +114 on the moneyline.

Jaguars vs. Chargers Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 47.5 Points (-110)

I’m slightly surprised at how high this number is, especially when you factor in how strong the Jaguars have played defensively at home.

In eight games at TIAA Bank Stadium this season, Jacksonville has seen only two clear this benchmark. Given those two occurrences came against sides with superior offenses to the Chargers — the Cowboys and Ravens — I suspect bettors could witness a low-scoring contest Saturday afternoon.

Of these four units, the Jacksonville defense is easily the weakest of the bunch, ranking 26th in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com. But, since when are we putting this much respect on a lackluster Chargers offense?

Entering Saturday’s game, Los Angeles ranks 19th in offensive DVOA, good for second-worst among the 14 playoff teams. Additionally, their 17th-ranked pass offense DVOA side takes a big hit ahead of Saturday following an injury to wide receiver Mike Williams in the season finale against the Broncos.

Without that added weapon, it’s my belief quarterback Justin Herbert, making his first ever playoff start, won’t see the same level of production as in past weeks.

But, this is also a problematic matchup for the Jaguars offense as the Chargers defense is nothing to disrespect.

Although Jacksonville is ninth is offensive DVOA — sixth in pass offense, 20th in rush offense — they’re facing a Los Angeles defense that sits 16th in the corresponding defensive category and ranks 10th against the pass.

Further, the Chargers proved a strong under team to close out the season, seeing five of their final six games finish under this total. The only exception? A meaningless Week 18 game against the Broncos.

While some may (correctly) worry about the fact Jacksonville racked up 38 points in an earlier meeting this season against the Chargers, there are simultaneously reasons to assuage those concerns.

In three games after their bye against top-10 DVOA sides, the Chiefs (first), 49ers (sixth) and Dolphins (seventh), Los Angeles allowed 23 points per game. Take the Chiefs game out of the equation and that figure drops to 19.5.

With the added importance of it being a playoff game, expect this game to stay under the total. Bet the under so long as it remains available at 47 points or better.