Jets vs. Bills prediction: Is this too many points for an AFC East division rivalry?

At 7-5, the New York Jets will try to keep their playoff hopes when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Jets backup quarterback Mike White looks set to make another start as he’s put together back-to-back games with over 300 passing yards — a feat his predecessor (Zach Wilson) failed to accomplish this season.

However, Wilson did play one of his better games this season when New York handed Buffalo a 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium.

The second-year quarterback completed 18-of-25 passes but lacked some explosiveness down the field, with just 154 passing yards.

New York was an 11-point home underdog in that game, and the fact that they’re now catching 10 points on the road reveals a more favorable disposition regarding how this team is viewed.

In this preview, we’ll examine whether that perception is justified.

Check out our expert’s ranking of the top mobile casino sites, real money gambling apps for 2022

Jets vs. Bills odds

Spread: NYJ +10 (-110) vs. BUF -10 (-110)

Moneyline: NYJ (+370) vs. BUF (-480)

Total: Over 43.5 (-105) | Under 43.5 (-115)

Jets vs. Bills pick

Jets +10 or better

Jets vs. Bills analysis

I looked back at the stats from the first meeting and didn’t find anything misleading in the box score.

Buffalo gained just seven more yards (317) than the Jets in the loss. What was impressive was that New York held Bills quarterback Josh Allen to 205 passing yards on the day.

The Jets’ defense has been one of their shining lights this season, as Football Outsiders ranks them fifth overall under their DVOA metric (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average).

A big part of their success involves their secondary, with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner stepping right into the starting cornerback position as a rookie.

Jim Cerny of Clutch Points writes that Gardner has the best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (86.0) among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 250 snaps on passing downs.

Overall, the Jets’ defense ranks sixth in expected points allowed (-.046) on drop-back passes per rbsdm.com.

If we turn to the Jets’ offense, New York gashed the Bills for 174 rushing yards in the first meeting.

Buffalo entered that game with the second-best run defense in the league, per DVOA. The Bills are currently ranked third with this metric.

Look for the Jets’ balanced attack on offense to pose some problems for the Bills’ defense. And since they’re in the same division, New York inherently has more familiarity with them than other teams.

I project the Jets can do well enough to keep this game inside the number.

In this league, you always want to be mindful when laying double digits and careful when you spot one with a short total.

According to our Action Labs database, when AFC divisional favorites have an opening line of 10 or more points and an opening total of 44 or fewer points, they’re just 21-36 (-15.61 units) against the spread.

Take the points with Gang Green on the road.