Jets vs. Jaguars predictions: 2 player prop bets we’re backing on Thursday Night Football

Ahead of Thursday Night Football, we’re set to offer two Jets vs. Jaguars predictions for the week’s first tilt.

That said, we’re not focusing on the game side or total. Rather, we’ve analyzed the ample number of prop markets available to bettors and identified two that show good promise and a solid chance at cashing a ticket.

Get the latest on Massachusetts Sports Betting

After analyzing, I’m taking a player prop on each side of the ball, a Jets running back and one bet on Trevor Lawrence.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Check out our rating of the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2022

Don’t miss out on this great BetMGM Welcome Offer

Jets vs. Jaguars Player Prop Bet No. 1

Zonovan Knight Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The weather outside may be frightful, but Knight should be delightful tonight.

Although he’s facing a Jaguars defense that is infinitely better against the run than against the pass — 32nd in pass defense DVOA vs. 14th in rush defense DVOA — there are reasons to be encouraged with Knight.

Knight practiced in full on Wednesday but received a “questionable” designation due to a lingering ankle issue, so confirm his availability before game time.

In four games this season, the Jets back has surpassed this benchmark in three games, including a 71-yard output against a Bills defense that ranks 11 spots better than Jacksonville in rush defense DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com.

Plus, in the one game Knight failed to clear this total, last week against Detroit, the Jets were playing from behind for a majority of the game. If you trust the game line and expect a positive script for the Jets tonight, that should lead to more opportunities for Knight.

Jacksonville’s rush defense, although limiting teams to low yards per carry, is allowing enough volume to allow backs clear this total. Among Tony Pollard, Zeke Elliott, D’Andre Swift and Gus Edwards, the Jaguars permitted three of those ball carriers to clear this number.

Add in the travel and short rest and I expect this Jags defense to allow Knight to clear this total in a game that should see limited air action.

Jets vs. Jaguars Player Prop Bet No. 2

Trevor Lawrence Under 214.5 Passing Yards (-120)

It feels slightly ill-advised to step in front of Lawrence, who has passed for 300 or more yards in two straight games.

But, we’re going to be brave, sell high and trust that Lawrence will see a drop-off in poor weather conditions. As of this writing, winds are expected to be in the mid-teens consistently tonight, which will likely lead to fewer deep balls and short completions to maintain drives.

To me, the logical comparison to make here is Lawrence’s output against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, which featured similar conditions and a strong defense.

In that game, Lawrence threw for only 174 yards, his third-lowest output of the season, against an Eagles pass defense that is somewhat comparable to the Jets in terms of DVOA (Philadelphia is second, the Jets are sixth).

Plus, the Jets have proved remarkable at limiting opposing quarterbacks of late. Only once in the past five games has an opposing quarterback thrown for 200 or more yards against this New York defense.

Across the entire season, the Jets have held opposing quarterbacks under this yardage total in nine of 14 games, per pro-football-reference.com.

Based on those factors, bet the under here at -130 or better.